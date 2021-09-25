Huawei Executive Released From House Arrest and Returns to China After Deal with US | World

The chief financial officer of Chinese technology maker Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, returned to China this Saturday (25), after nearly three years under house arrest in Canada, accused of financial fraud in the United States.

Huawei: why the Chinese giant became the target of several countries and had an executive arrested

On Friday (24), Wanzhou reached an agreement with US prosecutors, who withdrew an extradition request, and won his freedom, during a hearing in the Vancouver court. Soon after, she left the country for the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

In the agreement, the executive would have agreed to admit that she had committed crimes. She was accused of violating sanctions imposed by the US government on Iran.

In 2018, a New York court issued an arrest warrant for Meng, accused of lying to HSBC bank about Huawei’s relationship with subsidiary Skycom, which sold equipment to Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions. USA against Iran.

Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. The company is the largest maker of telecommunications equipment and the second largest smartphone maker in the world.

The case damaged China’s relations with the United States and Canada. It also generated accusations that China detained Canadian citizens in retaliation, which the country denied.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China in 2018, accused of espionage and theft of state secrets. According to Chinese authorities, Kovrig “severely” violated the country’s laws, acted as a “spy” and “stole state secrets” through businessman Spavor.