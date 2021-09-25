Huck returns to Caldeirão and Globo decrees the end of Domingão | Fame | Online Diary

For this Luciano Huck did not expect: last Sunday (19), the presenter went back in time to believe that he was in charge of “Caldeirão”, his old program that is now being presented by Marcos Mion.

The reason? Right at the opening of the last edition of “Domingão”, Huck paid off the “Caldeirão” family, having a brief return to his old attraction. However, he realized the faux pas and fixed it live.

“Cauldron Family. Oops, sorry. I said that I would make mistakes every week, I told you that I would make mistakes every week. First mistake, let’s go! There’s no way, it’s a habit. I’ll get used to it, okay?”, said Angelica’s husband, exposing the outcome of his mistake. However, the mistake would not have pleased the Marinhos broadcaster.

And such a return to his Cauldron times is not surprising. Luciano reigned on Saturdays for no less than two decades. He took over “Domingão” exactly three weeks ago and, probably, this kind of mistake will happen again.

However, to the sadness of the presenter, his Sunday program is falling every day on Ibope. And Globo is already thinking about ending Domingão. Last Sunday, for example, Luciano Huck lost 2 points on the Ibope average. While last week he shone at 18.5, this week he flopped at 16.3. Fantástico brought the highest number to the Rio station, reaching 18.5.