Hugo Calderano wins unprecedented title on the World Table Tennis Tour | table tennis

Hugo Calderano won this Saturday the biggest title of his career. At age 25, he became for the first time champion of one of the main stages of the World Table Tennis Tour by winning the WTT Star Contender in Doha. In the final, the number 8 in the world beat Slovenian Darko Jorgic (25th in the ranking) by 4 sets to 2 – partial 11/5, 6/11, 10/12, 11/9, 11/3 and 11/9.

1 of 2 Hugo Calderano with the WTT Star Contender Champion Trophy — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Hugo Calderano with the WTT Star Contender Champion Trophy — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The Brazilian had already reached the final of a Platinum stage of the World Tour, which today is equivalent to the WTT Star Contender. At the time, in 2018, he ended up with silver also in Doha. Calderano is also runner-up at the 2016 Austrian Open and was bronze at the 2018 ITTF Grand Finals, when he eliminated current world number one Chinese Fan Zhendong. He also won the Brazilian Open in 2013 and 2017, a lower level international tournament.

Calderano’s title was celebrated amid the TMB Platinum in Uberlândia, stage of the National Circuit.

This time seed number 2 beat the eighth favorite in the tournament in the decision to be champion. It was a rematch of the March WTT Star Contender, also in Doha, when Jorgic beat Calderano in the quarterfinals, the only clash between the two before Saturday’s final.

Calderano started the first set very well, opening 4/0. The Slovenian reacted and drew (4/4), but the Brazilian returned to score a sequence of points and took the first partial without scares: 11/5. World number 25 took off in the second set and opened 9/1. Calderano reacted with a streak of five straight points, but it was too late: 6/11

2 of 2 Hugo Calderano at the WTT Star Contender — Photo: Reproduction Hugo Calderano at the WTT Star Contender — Photo: Reproduction

Jorgic continued well and opened 6/2 in the third set. Then the world number 8 fitted a straight six points to turn (8/6). The Brazilian had two set points, but saw the opponent react and score five straight points to take the partial: 12/10. The script for the fourth set was very similar, with the Slovenian opening the lead (6/3), and Hugo turning over (8/6). But the Brazilian was more accurate in the final stretch to win the partial (11/9) and tie the final 2-2.

Calderano grew up and dominated the fifth set. He opened 5/0 and barely let Jorgic get any reaction. The Brazilian took another partial (11/3) and returned to lead the decision score by 3-2. Hugo kept up the good pace in the sixth set. The Slovene asked for time when he was losing by 6/3 and got a reaction (8/7). It was the Brazilian’s turn to ask for time and, despite suffering a draw in the sequence, he returned to the rail and regained control of the score. The number 8 in the world wasted a set point, but closed the game (11/9) and sealed the title at the second opportunity: 4 to 2.

Before the decision with Jorgic, Calderano passed by English Liam Pitchford also this Saturday morning. The number 15 in the ranking did not give much work to the Brazilian, who won 4-1 – partial 11/2, 11/8, 8/11, 11/5 and 11/9).