“I hope that this time I can make my dream come true”, says Raphinha, after a new call | Brazilian Team

Raphinha was one of nine athletes playing in England and ended up being banned from the last rounds of the qualifiers. The reason for this was the 15-day quarantine requirement on athletes returning to the UK.

This time, however, both the CBF and the player are waiting for a different outcome. There is already an agreement underway with Premier League clubs, and there is an expectation that the British government will ease sanitary restrictions for these athletes.

– Once again, I had the opportunity to be called and I am very motivated. I hope that, this time, things turn out in the best possible way and I can fulfill my childhood dream, which is to wear this shirt and represent my country. I take this opportunity to thank, once again, all the people who, in some way, helped me along this journey, from back there, in my first steps, until now. In particular, I thank my family, who are by my side in good times and bad – said Raphinha, through the press office.

The striker’s first call-up was for matches against Chile, Argentina and Peru. Now, Brazil returns to the field by Playoffs against Venezuela, October 7, Colombia, October 10, and Uruguay, October 14. The first two commitments will be away from home, while the last game will be at the Arena da Amazônia.

Raphinha started the current season well. He played five duels and scored two goals. In the last English Championship, there were 30 appearances, with six goals and nine assists.

– I am very happy here in England and I feel more and more at ease in Leeds and in the Premier League. The league is very competitive and has a lot of physical strength. I’m evolving a lot and maturing my game. I will continue working in the same way, with my feet on the ground and 100% focused to keep learning and improving – commented the player.

1 of 1 Raphinha has two goals in five games played in the Premier League — Photo: Leeds United Raphinha has two goals in five games played in the Premier League — Photo: Leeds United

Raphinha repeated a similar trajectory to other recent squad members: he has never worked professionally in Brazil – such as Fabinho and Matheus Cunha, for example.

Cutting-edge since he was a boy, Raphinha took a while to get into Avaí, at the beginning of his career. But he followed the tone that marked his career. After an ordinary first year, it rocked into season two and grew up in season three. After the start in team B of Vitória de Guimarães, it was two seasons at the Portuguese club until reaching Sporting, which resold it in two seasons to Rennes for 20 million euros in 2019. The last transfer, to Leeds, could reach 25 millions of euros.

Left-handed, the player prefers to play on the right side of the attack, but can also play on the left. Speed, dribbling and the ability to complete moves are some of his attributes.

Raphinha has an Italian passport and was being monitored by Azzurra. With Tite’s call-up, he is further away from following the same path, for example, with Rafael Tolói, Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho, who became Italian naturalized and were champions of the last Euro Cup.