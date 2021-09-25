Less than two months after they went up to the altar, in February this year, Flamengo player Thiago Maia and gospel singer Isadora Pompeo parted ways. The young woman talked about the end of the relationship: “a bump” in her view of history. She adds that the decision to divorce did not come from her.

“It was a shock. The human being Isadora suffers every day, cries when she can. There are times when I say: ‘Man, I did everything, right? I did everything right.’ I prepared myself, I saved myself for this person . I waited for this person. I believe I was the woman I could be, the best I could be. The best I had, I gave,” says Isadora, in an interview with Karina Bacchi, on the “Positivo” channel.

The 22-year-old artist also considers the breakup to be a process she had to face. “It was something I had to go through. God didn’t play with my feelings, he didn’t play with the woman inside me, nor with Thiago’s feelings. God didn’t do anything wrong. I got married, I took responsibility for it. I wanted to. Sometimes , I put God in it. He was with me and blessed my choice. But we (she and Thiago) didn’t know how to do it right,” adds the artist, in addition to emphasizing that, if it were up to her, I wouldn’t put an end to the relationship at that time.

“I didn’t ask for a divorce in my marriage, I wouldn’t. Regardless of the crisis I was going through. But God allowed it. And I feel happy to see that He took care of me and that He takes care of me every day,” he says during the conversation. At another time, he even quoted that, perhaps, he could stand the marriage longer:

“I’m not him (Thiago), I’ll never be. Maybe I could have taken it longer, but the decision not to take it wasn’t mine. It wasn’t Isadora who didn’t want to stand it, he didn’t want to stand Isadora.”

Thiago Maia and Isadora Pompeo got married on February 28th and separated a little over a month later. They had reconnected in August of last year, after three years apart. After the split, the singer publicly described her relationship with the player as abusive.

