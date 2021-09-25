‘I wanted what you offered’ · TV News

José (Juliano Laham) will lend his arm and assume he is bewitched by Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque) in Genesis. Red with embarrassment, the Hebrew will reveal to Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) that he almost fell into temptation and slumbered in bed with Potiphar’s wife (Val Perré). “I wanted what she offered me,” he will confess in Record’s Bible soap opera.

The Egyptian will take advantage of her husband’s evenings at Sheshi’s palace (Fernando Pavão) to seduce the servant. Dressed to kill, she will display herself as a peacock to the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) before applying checkmate. “Lie with me? Let me be your first?”

Enchanted by the noblewoman, José will need a lot of willpower to remain faithful to the laws of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado) in the scenes that will be shown from next Friday (2).

“Now what are you going to do? Why don’t you talk to Mr Potiphar?” Abumani will ask. “What can I do? I wanted to leave, never go back there. And say what? Your wife wants to lie with me, and I said no? Do something, because I don’t know how long I’ll be able to keep saying no,” will complain the Israelite.

“It doesn’t matter! You have to do something. Unless you really wanted to sleep with her,” the cuxita will add, as he steps on his friend’s “Achilles’ heel”. “Are you crazy? Go away. I want to be alone”, will order the protagonist played by Juliano Laham.

Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque) in Genesis

Joseph Desires Nepherias

With a guilty conscience, Joseph will admit that Abumani is completely right as soon as Neferíades begs forgiveness for the indecent proposal. In tears, she will claim that she has drunk too much and will even ask the slave not to give Potiphar his tongue.

“Everything is resolved. She came to apologize to me. She asked me to forget everything. She said she was sorry”, the young man will comment to the warrior. “And do you believe it’s true? If everything is resolved, why are you still like that?”, will interrogate Dudu de Oliveira’s character.

“Because I wanted. I wanted what she offered me”, will conclude Judá’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues) in the serial by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

