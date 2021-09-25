‘I went to make fun and I got sick’ · TV News

Márcio Garcia opened the game on the video in which he appeared giving Jair Bolsonaro a kiss. Guest of Conversa com Bial at dawn from Friday (24) to Saturday (25), the presenter did not make it clear if he voted for the politician, but he gave indications that he regretted the joke with the president. “I went to make fun of him and I got sick,” he analyzed.

During the chat, Pedro Bial questioned the position of the communicator in relation to the current government. “I’m that guy like that… I always try to see the best in everyone, I tell this to my children: even the person who is actually imprisoned, caged, incarcerated, I think everyone deserves to be heard. I hate it. to judge, let alone condemn,” he began.

The Voice Kids commander then quoted the video that went viral on the web in June 2020. “There’s a story of me that a lot of people must have seen, I can speak out, a kiss I gave Bolsonaro. “he stated.

“I played with him because of homophobia. He asked for a photo, and I said: ‘Only if you kiss, but you won’t fall in love because I’m already married.’ because what was registered was the kissing scene,” explained Garcia.

“I’ve already approached other politicians, who I even defended at some point. What is left of this story? I don’t have a pet politician and I never will,” said the Globo employee.

Bolsonaro and Márcio Garcia in the video

“I will never blindly defend someone I have supported, because the person who most deserves to demand it from him is me, who cast the vote. If I cast the vote for someone, I have to charge him,” he claimed, without making it clear voted for the current president.

“What you can’t have at all is for us to collaborate with attitudes that disdain health, that are disrespectful. I think that anyone, whether they are already condemned, has to be treated as a human being. Everyone deserves to be heard,” defended the presenter.

“And I’ll always cheer, because I live here. I’ve already thought about moving from Brazil, yes. I don’t want to move from the country and I hope it works out,” he revealed, who continued:

I think both, speaking openly here, right and left… I’m not on the right, but I’m not on the left either. I may be more biased to one side. Both sides have a good side and a bad side.

“We have to stop the polarization and understand that we all want the same thing: the good of our country. I don’t believe that someone who thinks differently from me wants bad for the country. Democracy is about listening”, concluded Garcia.

During the interview, the presenter also spoke about Reação em Cadeia, a film about corruption that he directed. He also commented on his work on The Voice Kids and was moved when he mentioned his father, who died in December as a result of Covid-19.