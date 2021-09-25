Ibovespa accumulates gains during the week, but domestic economy leaves investors on the defensive

Renewed fears of crisis in China and new disappointments with the domestic economy on Friday interrupted a recovery in the main Brazilian index of actions.

Still, the stock market had a high week, the first in four.

In a session with a financial turnover of only 25.7 billion reais, below the recent daily average of more than 30 billion, the Ibovespa (IBOV) fell 0.69%, to 113,282.67 points. The index still had a positive balance of 1.65% in the week after chaining three consecutive rises.

The motto of the day was limbo in the face of the silence of Evergrande on paying interest the day before. No one could say for sure whether there was a default, fueling suspicions about the Chinese government’s plan to organize the controlled bankruptcy of the company with 300 billion dollars in debt, to avoid contamination of the real estate and financial sectors.

For yes, for no reason, fear of global contagion prevailed, dictating sales of risky assets. Stock indices around the world had moderate declines.

At B3, new data refreshed the deteriorating domestic economy.

The FGV revealed that Brazilian consumer confidence has fallen this month to the lowest since April, reflecting uncertainties regarding the economic recovery, risk of energy crisis and inflation advance. In fact, the measure by the IPCA-15 rose 1.14% in September, the biggest increase for the month in 27 years.

The indicators were the password for the investor to prefer pocketing gains before the weekend. To give some support to the Ibovespa, there remained bets on the recovery of sectors that had suffered severely in recent weeks, such as electricity and air, and the reaction to corporate news involving names such as BRF, Banco Inter, and Petrobras, with the global rise in oil prices .

In a report, Inter Research cited several negative factors in Brazil and abroad when reducing the forecast for the Ibovespa at the end of 2021, from 142 thousand to 128 thousand points, which would still imply an appreciation of 13% in relation to the current level.

Highlights

Brf (BRFS3) rose 2.68%, after the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the purchase of shares in the company by rival Marfrig, which already owns almost 32% of the company that owns the Sadia and Perdigão brands.

THE Marfrig (MRFG3) ended with a high of 1.1% and Jbs (JBSS3) gained 3.7%.

American (AMER3) retreated 3.55%, showing greater investor pessimism with new signs of persistently high inflation in the country, which raises expectations of an even greater tightening cycle in monetary policy, which should harm consumption.

In the sector, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) had a low of 1.5% and Natura&Co (NATU3) fell 2.9%.

Hapvida (HAPV3) had a 1% drop. The company said earlier that its offer for the HB Saúde Group was approved and expects to spend 383.5 million reais to buy 59% of HB’s shareholders, the portion of those who approved the proposal.

Santander Brazil (SANB11) fell 2.8%, illustrating how investors preferred to divest banking stocks after a robust rally over the past three sessions.

Bradesco (BBDC4) had a retraction of 2.2% and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) was devalued by 1.4%.

Interbank (BIDI11) closed at a high of 0.83%, after having reached a 4% increase amid news that it is negotiating to expand its partnership with STONE.

Petrobras (PETR4) increased by 0.2%, in line with the rise in international oil prices.

Petrorio (PRIO3) led the index’s gains, up 3.9%.

Valley (VALLEY3) shrank by 1.55%, with the return of fears linked to China and the possible impacts on iron ore exports to that market.

on the same trail, Csn (CSNA3) lost 3.6%, while Usiminas (USIM5) had a decline of 2.16%.

light (ON3) increased by 1.6%, leading gains in the electricity sector.

eneva (ENEV3) had an advance of 1.5%.

Eletrobras (ELECT3) was appreciated by 0.7%.