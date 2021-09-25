‘If I meet on the street, I punch until I’m arrested’, recited José de Abreu – 24/09/2021 – Tabata Amaral

Who do you want to tease with that red lipstick? Beautiful, she didn’t even have to open her mouth. Young lady, signs up for Big Brother, puts on a silicone and tries something on TV or in the porn industry! She went to Harvard, but she was definitely a mediocre student there. It did little good to have studied at Harvard, he even learned about astronomy, but he did not educate himself or learn to think. You are very dumb, my God, how can you. My angel, shut up.

Grab the tampon and send it to your cousins. This is lack. Announces membership in the same party as her boyfriend. Love is beautiful and the mayor hooks her again. You need a man. Go wash the dishes. Are you crazy, daughter?

Her father must have fled when he saw what a shitty daughter she would become. With a daughter like that, I understand him killing himself. The person leaves the garbage, but the garbage does not leave him. Go back to the sewer!

Nobody can serve two masters. Young girl backed by billionaires. Globalists’ puppet. Who is her sugar daddy? I ate. She’s that banker’s sugar girl over there. She likes to see something else come in. Bitch, bitch, slut, asshole. Bitch. Bitch. Bitch.

After these votes against the worker, this bitch still comes to complain. If I meet on the street, I punch until I get arrested. If I see this chick on the street, I wouldn’t have a feminist to keep me from getting in her face.

I would give this ordinary bitch a beating. When are you going to go out on the street again? Time place etc… I wanted to pay a visit with my pocket knife. If I meet him on the street I’ll stab that sly face of yours with ten stabs. We have to give her the most effective beauty treatment in the world, the baseball bat in the face, so effective that even her mother won’t recognize it later!

Yeah, it’s not easy for me to have to hear and read all this either. And these are just a few examples, transcribed here without modification, of the aggressions I receive on a daily basis. And no, these attacks didn’t just come from Pocketnarist militiamen. They also came from leftist militants, philosophers, journalists, soap opera actors, parliamentarians and ministers.

I know these offenses and threats are not restricted to me. All women who dared to take a political stand have already suffered some form of gender-based political violence. Simone Tebet, Dilma Rousseff, Joice Hasselmann, Manuela D’Avilla, Marina Silva and Talíria Petrone. Marielle Franco.

We will never be a truly democratic country until politics is a safe space, physically and psychologically, for women. And that will only happen when we have zero tolerance for intolerance, regardless of who the target or the aggressor is. Because respect is not reverence, it is a minimum rule of coexistence.