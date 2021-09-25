”I’m not good to talk”

Model Andressa Urach, who is expecting her first child with Thiago Lopes, announces the end of her marriage on social media

Andressa Urach (33) used her social network to announce the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes.

Pregnant with the couple’s first child, the blonde asked in Stories on her Instagram, last Friday, 24, not to ask questions about the subject.

“Announcement: me and my husband are separating! Please don’t ask me any questions as I’m not fit to talk” she wrote.

Thiago did not comment on the termination and despite the announcement, they continue to follow each other on Instagram and keep the photos together.

The two exchanged rings in December 2020, a month after dating.

Andressa Urach reveals name of first child with Thiago Lopes

Recently, Andressa Urach revealed the name of her first baby with Thiago Lopes. On her YouTube channel, the digital influencer said that the boy they are waiting for will be called Leon. Andressa is already the mother of Arthur. “I wanted Leão, lion of the jungle, but Thiago wouldn’t let him. Imagine him being tiny and me saying ‘son, make a little lion for daddy’. It wasn’t a girl, to be Mimi. [seu primeiro filho] suggested, and will be called León. It means brave as a lion”, said.

