In a busy game, Vila Nova dominates Goiás and wins the classic in Serrinha

O new village won the Goiás by 2×1 at the Haile Pinheiro stadium this Friday (24th), in a match valid for the 26th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Alesson and Pedro Júnior scored for Tigre and Welliton discounted for the home team.

>>Watch the best moments of Goiás 1×2 Vila Nova on Sagres TV

With the defeat, Goiás remains in the vice-leadership, parked at 45 points. But it can lose positions later in the round. While Vila reaches 30 points and rises to 14th position in the Series B table.

Vila Nova dominated the first half and surprised Goiás with dangerous submissions. Alesson scared the emerald defense in the 15th minute of play. At 29, Verdão played wrong with Tadeu, Fellipe Bastos and Caio Vinícius. Alesson got the ball in the intermediate, kicked hard in the right corner and opened the scoring in Serrinha.

At 33, Arthur Rezende kicked with category and Tadeu defended at the angle. The pressure continued and five minutes later Clayton stole the ball from Caio Vinícius, got in the face of the goal and forced the Emeraldino goalkeeper to make another save.

Dominated by Tigre, Goiás got its first submission in the 39th minute. Alef Manga kicked from the edge of the area, and Georgemy defended. At the end of the initial stage, the esmeraldian still asked for a penalty from Willian Formiga in Apodi, but the referee considered a normal move.

In the final stage, with the changes made by Marcelo Cabo, Verdão improved offensively and began to endanger the Colorado defense. At 28, Welliton received a pass from Dadá Belmonte, beat the opposing defense and submitted. The ball passed under Georgemy and landed in the back of the net. All the same in Serrinha!

But the joy of the emerald fans was short-lived. A minute later, Willian Formiga crossed Pedro Júnior’s head. Shirt 7 sent the ball to Tadeu’s left and gave the final numbers to the match. 2×0 for Vila Nova.

Match details:

Retrospect: Goiás and Vila have already faced each other 320 times in the history of football, not counting today’s match (via Futebol de Goyaz);

In all, there are 152 emerald victories, 81 Colorado triumphs and 87 draws, not counting today’s match (via Futebol de Goyaz);

The teams entered the field with different objectives in Serie B, while the Esmeraldians are consolidated in the G-4, the Colorados try to distance themselves from the relegation zone;

The defeat to Avaí last Tuesday (21) ended a streak of 10 unbeaten games for Marcelo Cabo’s team;

Striker Nicolas, suspended, was the only holder of the embezzlement of Goiás, while the technical committee alviverde counted on the return of defenders Reynaldo and Iago Mendonça;

Back at the club, Fernandão will only be available from November onwards;

Higo Magalhães counted the return of defensive midfielder Dudu, while left-back Bruno Collaço, suspended, was the embezzlement;

With the worst attack in Serie B, Vila Nova today faced the best defense in the competition;

In today’s match, Alesson scored his third goal in Serie B;

Welliton scored his first goal after returning to the Esmeraldian club.

Upcoming matches

In the 27th round, Goiás visits Vasco da Gama in São Januário, on Monday (27), at 20h. While Vila Nova will face Operário on Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga stadium.

Listen to the narration of goals in the voice of Victor Roriz

Brazilian Series B Championship – 26th round

September 24, 2021 (Friday)

1×0 Nautical Rowing – 7 pm – Baenão, Belém (PA)

Brusque x Vasco da Gama – 9:30 pm – Augusto Bauer, Brusque (SC)

September 25, 2021 (Saturday)

Londrina x Vitória – 4 pm – Café Stadium, Londrina (PR)

Confidence x Worker – 5:30 pm – Batistão, Aracaju (SE)

CRB x Avaí – 6:30 pm – Rei Pelé, Maceió (AL)

Coritiba x Guarani – 9 pm – Couto Pereira, Curitiba (PR)

September 26, 2021 (Sunday)

Cruzeiro x CSA – 4 pm – Independence, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa – 6:15 pm – Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Ponte Preta x Brazil – 6:15 pm – Moisés Lucarelli, Campinas (SP)

Datasheet: Goiás 1×2 Vila Nova

Date and time: September 24, 2021 (Friday), at 7:00 pm

Location: Haile Pinheiro stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Public and Income

Paying public: 1,221

Non-paying public: 89

Total audience: 1,310

Income: BRL 25,155.00

Arbitration

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes (RO)

Fourth referee: Osimar Moreira (GO)

Video referee: Péricles Bassols (SP)

Video referee assistant: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)

goals

Goiás: Welliton (28’2T)

Vila Nova: Alesson (29’1T), Pedro Júnior (29’2T)

yellow cards

Goiás: David Duarte, Welliton

Vila Nova: Alesson, Georgemy

lineups

Goiás: Thaddeus; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Caio Vinícius (Dadá Belmonte) and Rezende (Fellipe Bastos); Diego, Elvis (Albano) and Alef Manga (Welliton); Bruno Mezenga. Coach: Marcelo Cabo

Substitutes: Marcelo Rangel, Matheus Salustiano, Iago Mendonça, Pedro Bahia, Ivan, Welliton, Fellipe Bastos, Luan Dias, Albano, Dadá Belmonte, Artur, Matheus Alves.

new village: Georgemy; Moacir, Rafael Donato, Renato and Willian Formiga; Dudu, Deivid (Éder), Kelvin (Diego Tavares) and Arthur Rezende (Xandão); Clayton (Pedro Júnior) and Alesson (Nico Maná). Coach: Higo Magalhães

Substitutes: Fabrício, Pedro C., Lucas Mazetti, Xandão, Pedro Júnior, Tiago Real, Ricardo Lima, Éder Monteiro, Nico Maná, Alan Grafite, Diego Tavares and Pedro Bambu.