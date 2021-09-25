in a game marked by VAR, Nenê scored again, Vasco beat Brusque and shortened distance to G-4

This Friday (24) the Vasco triumphed again in Serie B. Playing at the Augusto Bauer Stadium, the Cruz-Maltino won the Brusque away from home 1-0, for round 26, and scored three important points in the fight for access to the Series A, shortening the distance to the G-4 of the competition. Midfielder Nenê scored the only goal of the game.

As early as 5 minutes into the first half, Brusque hit the net with Nonato, after confusion in the area. However, after reviewing the VAR, an offside was found in the bid and the goal was disallowed. The decision was made after a long wait, which took almost five minutes.

Vasco started to play better from the second half of the first half, when they started to have greater possession of the ball and create opportunities.

After 40 minutes, the VAR returned to action twice more, both with controversy.

The first, in a move that ended with the expulsion of Vasco Léo Matos’ right-back. The referee, after analyzing the play and evaluating it, showed the defender the red card, due to an elbow, which he considered intentional, in Brusque’s player, after a corner kick in favor of the Cruz-Maltino. As a result, Vasco now has only 10 men on the field.

Then, after another goal scored by Brusque, this time by Jhon Cley in the 45th minute. After a review, an offside was scored and the goal, in turn, disallowed.

The first half, in turn, ended zero on the scoreboard, 0-0, even with an increase of eight minutes.

In the final stage, even with one less and suffering with the state of the lawn at Estádio Augusto Bauer, Vasco won with a goal by Nenê, in the 10th minute. The 77 shirt received a sugary cross from lateral Zeca and, at first, puffed up the net, scoring a beautiful goal.

On minute 38, Fernando Diniz tried to substitute Nenê for figueiredo, but the midfielder put his foot down and said he would remain on the field. In this way, he continued in the game until the end.

With the result, the Rio club not only won again in Serie B, after four rounds, but coach Fernando Diniz won the first since his arrival. In the first two games, draws with CRB and cruise.

Brusque, in turn, reached the 12th consecutive stage without a victory in the competition. The last triumph was in July, 3-0 over Confiança, at home.

Brusque punished with loss of Serie B points

Before taking the field this Friday, Brusque was punished by the STJD with the loss of three points in Series B and the payment of a fine in the amount of R$ 60 thousand on account of the case of racial injury involving the midfielder of Londrina Celsinho, in a match against the club from Santa Catarina on August 28, in the 21st round.

The club from Santa Catarina can still appeal the decision, but reached the compromise against Vasco with 26 points and 16th in the table, on the edge of the relegation zone for Serie C.

Championship status

With the victory, Vasco went to 37 points and rose to 7th in the leaderboard. The gap to the G-4 has provisionally dropped to seven points. However, if the current fourth-placed CRB wins the Hawaii at home, this Saturday (25), the Cruz-Maltino it will once again be within 10 points of the access zone for Series A.

Brusque, in turn, follows with 26 points (due to punishment by the STJD), in 16th, and just one point behind Vitória, which opens the sticking zone.

The guy: baby

Vasco’s 77 shirt swelled the nets in the second half and scored the winning goal for the Rio de Janeiro club, noting the second goal since returning to São Januário. In three games, there are already two goals and an assist.

Nenê celebrates Vasco’s goal against Brusque Kuster Nunes/AGIF/Gazeta Press

It was bad: arbitration

In the first half, refereeing overshadowed the players on the field with controversial decisions, even after the review with the VAR, and proved to be confused. During the break, Vasco captain Leandro Castan was very critical of Léo Matos’s expulsion, considering it unfair and unintentional. The Brusque players, in turn, complained a lot about the disallowed goal by Jhon Cley, who according to them would not be offside in the bid.

Upcoming Games

O Cruz-Maltino back to the field, in Serie B, on Monday (27), when he receives the Goiás in São Januário, by round 27. For the match in Rio de Janeiro, a total load of 7,700 tickets was released.





Brusque, in turn, only has an appointment on Wednesday (29), when they face Brasil de Pelotas, away from home, for the same round.

Datasheet

Brusque 0 x 1 Vasco da Gama

Goals: Vasco: Baby (10′ 2nd T)

BRUSQUE: Ruan Carneiro; Toty (Tony), Claudinho (Lanson), Éverton Alemão and Airton; Nonato (Edilson Júnior), Rodolfo Potiguar, Maurício (Fio), Jhon Cley (Diego Mathias) and Zé Mateus; Edu. Technician: Waguinho Days.

VASCO: Vanderlei; Léo Matos (expelled), Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Morato (Wálber), Gabriel Pec (Romulo) and Germán Cano (Daniel Amorim). Technician: Fernando Diniz.