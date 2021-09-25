In five days, 19 markets and butchers are caught selling expired food and other irregularities; watch video | Pernambuco

In five days, 19 markets and butchers were caught and fined by Procon de Pernambuco for selling food illegally. The inspectors found hamburgers, juice, soda, meat and yogurt expired. Some items were out of date since May (see video above ).

Procon’s actions, which started on Monday (20), ended on Friday (24). According to the balance of the consumer protection agency, 40 establishments in Greater Recife were inspected. All irregular foods had to be discarded.

Procon reported that at Mercadinho Price Extra, in Peixinhos, in Olinda, 65 packages with hamburgers expired since August were found.

In Cavaleiro, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, the Mercadinho Nova Liberdade had 27 products out of date, some of them inappropriate since May. There were two 1-liter bottles of fruit juice and three bottles of 500-milliliter Fanta soda.

In Recife, at the Boi Verde Mais butcher shop, in Água Fria, in the North Zone, inspectors found 33 kilos of jerky ribs unfit for consumption, with no validity and no pricing.

We also collected 20 kilos of Sardines without expiration date and pricing, in addition to 400 grams of Garlic Bread with expired filling.

1 de 1 Procon inspectors from Pernambuco spotted irregularities in 19 markets and butchers in Greater Recife — Photo: Procon de Pernambuco/Publishing Procon inspectors in Pernambuco spotted irregularities in 19 markets and butchers in Greater Recife — Photo: Procon de Pernambuco/Publishing

At Supermercado Soberano, in Beberibe, in the North Zone of Recife, 27 products with expired validity were found.

According to Procon, five pots of milk powder from the brand Danone weighing 400 grams were being sold irregularly; five boxes of 200 gram Cremogema; three 170-gram Nesfit biscuits; seven 250-milliliter Isis yogurt pots; four 1-liter Chamitos and three 260-milliliter Cappuccino packs.

Frigoaves Supermercados, in Beberibe, sold the following products without expiration date: three packs of Friboi dried meat, weighing five kilos; four packets of baby ribs from the Kadão brand, weighing 5 kilos each, in addition to eight jars of sweet grape tomatoes.

Establishments, informed the Procon through a note, will have a period of ten days to respond. Depending on the analysis of the processes, they may pay fines ranging from R$1,000 to R$9 million.

Procon Pernambuco said that, if consumers identify situations like these, they can call 0800.282.1512, send a message to Whatsapp 3181.7000 or send the complaint to [email protected]

In the second, Procon had announced a partial of the action. Three markets were fined for illegally selling food in Recife.

During inspection, the teams caught beer, ham and mortadella with their expiration date. All products were discarded (see video below).

Beers that were expired were discarded during market surveillance

See establishments with irregularities

Sacolão Deus é Fiel supermarket – Nova Descoberta, Recife;

Belo Dia Supermarket – New discovery, Recife;

Bompreço – Aflitos, Recife;

Varejão Ouro Verde – Cavaleiro, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Varejão Ouro Verde – Peixinhos, Olinda;

Mercadinho Extra Price – Peixinhos, Olinda;

Butcher Boi Verde Mais – Água Fria, Recife;

Frigoaves Supermarkets – Beberibe, Recife;

Sovereign Supermarket – Beberibe, Recife;

Dois Irmãos Market – Água Fria, Recife;

Mercadinho Nova Liberdade – Cavaleiro, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Breadmaker Glória LTDA – Cajueiro Seco, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Center Carnes Frigorífico LTDA Prazeres, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Rede União Comércio de Alimentos LTDA – Guararapes, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Santa Maria Frios Dairy – Água Fria, Recife;

Cavaleiro Express Supermarket – Cavaleiro, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Atacadão da Carne – Cavaleiro, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Central Atacarejo – Cavaleiro, Jaboatão;

Pernambuco Supermarket – Cajueiro Seco, Jaboatão dos Guararapes;