In New York, God appeared to Michelle Bolsonaro in the form of a vaccine – 25/09/2021

Evangelical First Lady Michelle had her faith rewarded in New York. Amidst the most lethal pandemic of the century, if God were to appear to the wife of a president like Bolsonaro, He would not dare to emerge in any form other than a single-dose vaccine against Covid.

Under Bolsonaro, the absurd took on a sweet naturalness. The reiteration of irrationality suppressed the astonishment of national habits. If the president decided to walk on all fours, whinnying about vaccines, nothing would happen. The unacceptable would continue to be dispatched in Planalto until the last day of the mandate.

Suddenly, Michelle Bolsonaro’s immunization resurrected the exclamation point. A shiver of indignation has run through the situation since the captain revealed that his wife had returned from the United States vaccinated. Politicians call you unpatriotic. Epidemiologists accuse her of betraying the SUS.

Bolsonaro poured lies on the UN pulpit. And Augusto Aras reassumed the head of the Public Ministry with a speech in which he proclaimed that the Attorney General’s pen will not be used as an instrument to criminalize politics. No authority granted a surprise.

Bolsonaro turned Brazil into an anecdotal banana republic by prescribing, in the main forum of world diplomacy, early treatment with his chloroquine kit. And Arthur Lira, the defendant who presides over the Chamber, kept locked the drawer in which 132 requests for impeachment accumulate. The country yawns.

In this environment marked by contemplative awe, the brawl that hits Michelle defies logic. God made the vaccines. And then the devil invented denial. In a conventional setting, Bolsonaro would reincarnate Oswaldo Cruz, explaining to his subjects the need for the vaccine. The opposite happens.

Five months ago, when he was still head of the Civil House, General Luiz Eduardo Ramos said that he took the Covid vaccine “hidden” from the chief. Admission sounded at a meeting of the Supplemental Health Council. The general did not know that the meeting was being recorded and broadcast on social media.

“I took it, it was in Brasília, there at Shopping Iguatemi,” said Ramos. “I took it hidden because the orientation was for everyone to go home, but it leaked. I took it, I’m not ashamed. I took it and I’ll be honest because I, like any human being, I want to live. I have two wonderful grandchildren, I I have a beautiful woman, I still have dreams. So, I want to live, man. And if science, medicine, says it’s the vaccine, who am I to oppose myself?”.

At the same meeting, minister Paulo Guedes gave wings to perversion when he stated that the Chinese “invented” the coronavirus. Although he had taken two doses of CoronaVac, the Ipiranga Post declared that the vaccine imported from China by Butantan is “less effective” than the North American Pfizer.

When he learned that he was being filmed, Guedes was terrified: “Don’t send it to the air”. The Ministry of Health removed the video from the internet. But it was too late. The pantomime made headlines. Today, the general’s cowardice and Chicago’s PhD submission give an idea of ​​the pressure Michelle was under.

In last Thursday’s live, broadcast live on social networks, Bolsonaro said: “Look what happened to my wife. He asked me if I take the vaccine or not. He came to talk to me. You know what a wife is, you know how Yes. Do I take it or not? I gave my opinion.”

Bolsonaro’s “opinion” is well known. When meeting in New York with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he reiterated, between laughs, that he did not get vaccinated. He refrained, however, from revealing to the devotees of the Thursday night live the content of the advice he gave Michelle. “I’ll tell you what she did: she got the vaccine. She’s of legal age, she’s 39 years old. She got the vaccine.”

Michelle could have paid tribute to science two months ago, getting vaccinated in Brasília. The problem was that he might have had to imitate General Ramos, acting on the sly so as not to sharpen Bolsonaro’s bad blows. But in the irascible captain’s Republic, cowardice is the monopoly of the uniform.

In response to the barrage of criticism, Planalto said in a statement that Michelle received the divine signal the moment she underwent the mandatory PCR test, before the presidential delegation boarded in New York.

The text says: “During the testing, the first lady was asked by the doctor if she would like to take the opportunity to be vaccinated. As she was already thinking about receiving the immunizing agent, she decided to accept.”

God, as we all know, is Brazilian. But He is everywhere. And decided to sound to Michelle in the English language: “Yes, madam, how can I help you?” Bolsonaro’s wife didn’t hesitate: “A vaccine, for God’s sake!”

Bolsonaro’s visit to New York was marked by vexation. The president and his companions had to eat the pizza Tinhoso had crushed on the sidewalk.

Infected by coronavirus and by the pocketvirus, Marcelo Queiroga took off his lab coat by showing his middle finger raised to a group of protesters.

Chancellor Carlos Alberto França had an outbreak of Ernesto Araújo when he was filmed reproducing the gesture of the gun.

Back in Brazil, when testing positive for Covid, Zero Três Eduardo Bolsonaro, third member of the delegation reached by the coronavirus, informed that he is swallowing chloroquine.

In a cauldron of horrors where lies, ignorance and infection mingled with senseless fingers, the arm offered by Michelle to the American needle is a civilizing trait.

It was understood that Bolsonaro’s aversion to science is not taken seriously even by the First Lady. God wouldn’t deserve to exist if Michelle refused the vaccine in New York.