In Russia, Norris surprises and secures his first pole in F1

Lando Norris secured the first pole-position of his career in a chaotic qualifying in Russia. The McLaren driver scored 1:41.993s in the final stages of Q3, overtaking Carlos Sainz to take pole for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix. Sainz starts in second position and George Russell in third.

At the end of Q3, the drivers pitted and put on soft slick tires for a quick lap attempt. It worked for Norris, Sainz and Russell, but not for Hamilton. The Mercedes driver ran into the pits and had to change the front wing. Then, on his quick lap, Hamilton again lapped and took only fourth.

Daniel Ricciardo starts in fifth position with the second McLaren. Fernando Alonso starts from sixth position, completing the third row of the Russian grid.

Valtteri Bottas, in seventh, and Lance Stroll, in eighth, form the fourth row.

The fifth row will be formed by Sergio Perez, in ninth, and Esteban Ocon.

Q1

Q1 started off busy and all the drivers went to the track with the intermediate tyres. Hamilton quickly took over P1. Bottas was second and Perez third.

Max Verstappen didn’t even go out on the track, as he will start last due to the penalties he received for changing the engine and the incident with Hamilton at the Italian GP.

In the end, Verstappen, Nikita Mazepin, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen were eliminated.

Q2

With the green light, Gasly jumped to number one at the start of Q2. Norris quickly overtook the AlphaTauri pilot to lead the session.

Shortly thereafter, Hamilton moved up to P1. Bottas was in second place despite being nearly four tenths slower than his teammate.

In the final stages, Russell moved up to P9 and pushed Vettel into the elimination zone. Along with the German from Aston Martin, Gasly, Tsunoda, Latifi and Leclerc were eliminated.

Latifi changed his power unit and will start in the last positions.

Q3

Bottas was the first on the track when Q3 kicked off in Sochi. The Finn scored the first time, but was surpassed by Hamilton. Norris also jumped ahead of Bottas, while the Brit was 0.656s slower than Hamilton.

With five minutes to go in Q3, Russell was first on the track on the soft slick tyres. Stroll, Sainz, Norris and Ricciardo also placed the soft ones.

Hamilton ended up crashing into the pit-lane entrance when he switched from his intermediate tires to slicks. The team worked quickly to change the Brit’s front wing, who returned to the track.

In the final stages, Sainz passed and scored 1:42.510s taking P1. Norris overcame the Spanish. Russell took third.

Hamilton failed to set a fast lap, spun and aborted the lap. The Brit will start in fourth.

Norris secured the first pole-position of his career. Sainz starts second and Russell starts third. Hamilton starts only fourth, followed by Ricciardo.

Check out the starting grid (with punishments applied) for the Russian F1 GP:

1) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’41.993

2) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’42.510

3) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’42.983

4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’44,050

5) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’44.156

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’44.204

7) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’44,710

8) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’44,956

9) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’45.337

10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’45.865

11) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’46.573

12) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’46,641

13) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’46.751

14) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’49,586

15) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’49,830

16) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’51,023

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’53.764

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

19) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

20) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)