In the back of the crowd, gate does not support Remo’s celebration after the winning goal scored at the end | rowing

It’s been 600 days since the last time Remo fans could be present at a team game. The nostalgia was so much that after the goal of the 1-0 victory over Náutico this Friday, scored by Jefferson in the final minutes, the azulinos went to celebrate near the gate that divides the bleachers on the lawn, not supporting the amount of people who they celebrated a lot.

With 30% of the stadium’s capacity released, around 4,000 fans were present at Baenão, in the 26th round of Serie B game. drove away the fan from the return.

It is worth remembering that the club from Pará is responsible for supervising the fans at the stadium, so that they comply with the security measures imposed for the presence of the public.

Jefferson celebrates with fans and gate can't stand — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

– I’m very emotional, happy, because only God and my family know what I’m going through. For those who don’t know, I had an injury and the doctor said that a little more would have broken my ankle. I was asking God a lot to score a goal in this game. Today I fell to thank God – said forward Jefferson after the match.

With the victory, Remo temporarily rises to seventh place, with 36 points. Now the team is eight away from the CRB, the team that opens the access zone to the elite of Brasileirão. In the next round, Leão will face Sampaio Corrêa at Castelão Stadium, in São Luís. The match is scheduled for next Thursday, the 30th, at 9:30 pm.

