Increased demand for testosterone implants for women worries doctors – 24/09/2021 – Balance and Health

The search for implants containing testosterone and other hormones for women has worried medical associations and specialists.

On the last 8th, Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations) issued a statement against the use of hormonal implants for contraception and hormone replacement not approved by Anvisa. According to the entity, there is a lack of data on efficacy and safety for use in these contexts.

Gynecologist Rogério Bonassi, from Febrasgo’s National Specialized Contraception Commission, stated that the note was issued in response to the large number of doubts by gynecologists about the scientific support for the prescription of devices.

The Sbem (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism) has also issued notices on the risks of supplementation when there is no hormonal deficiency. The entity also contraindicates use for aesthetic purposes.

According to specialists, the search for weight loss and muscle mass gain has increased the demand for these implants. Menopausal women also seek hormones to relieve symptoms such as reduced libido and weight gain.

Known as “chips,” implants are silicone tubes filled with hormones that are inserted under the skin. The only one registered by Anvisa and marketed in the country is the contraceptive etonogestrel.

However, other types are produced by prescription compounding pharmacies. In response to the controversy over the lack of registration, Elmeco, one of the main companies that produce implants in the country, released a statement in which it claims that its manipulated formulas, as they are not industrialized, “do not and cannot be registered”. The company also claims that manipulation pharmacies are governed by specific legislation.

Endocrinologist Dolores Pardini, responsible for the hormone replacement clinic at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and former president of the Department of Female Endocrinology and Andrology at Sbem, noted an increase in hormone prescription. “The market had a violent expansion of these ‘chips’”, he says.

According to Pardini, women concerned about low levels of testosterone seek supplementation.

According to the position of international entities published in 2019 in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the only indication with evidence for the use of the hormone in women is hypoactive sexual desire disorder — a disorder characterized by lack of interest in sexual relations. Diagnosis is made in menopausal women and is based on the clinical picture, not the hormone dosage.

Gynecologist Ricardo Bruno, member of Febrasgo and head of the human reproduction and gynecology clinic at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), associates the increase in demand for hormones to the dissemination of aesthetic promises.

“We see young people, 20 to 30 years old, using these androgens. They start using it and don’t stop anymore, because they reach the body they wanted.” He highlights the lack of research into the effects of prolonged testosterone use.

Other doctors, however, prescribe the devices. Gynecologist Igor Padovesi, member of Febrasgo’s Digital Communication Commission, says that there are women who benefit from implants. In some cases, “in the right dose, testosterone is welcome.”

Padovesi also prescribes gestrinone implants, popularized under the name “beauty chip,” to patients with endometriosis, for example. According to him, the indication should not be aesthetic and improper use can bring risks such as thickening of the voice and increase in body hair.

Maria Janieire Alves, a cardiologist at Incor and a professor at the University of São Paulo, noticed an increase in the number of patients with side effects such as arrhythmia and hypertension caused by testosterone implants.

“Initially there may be aesthetic benefits, but after four months the signs [de excesso do hormônio] arise, such as worsening fatigue and increased blood pressure.” There is also a greater risk of heart attack and stroke, says Alves.

The way to regulate testosterone in menopause or achieve a healthier body is, according to the cardiologist, an old acquaintance: to combine physical exercise, especially weight training, with healthy eating.

The Effects of Testosterone Supplementation

expectations

muscle mass gain

slimming

Increased libido

Increased mood

Scratchs*

Acne

Increased body hair, including on the face

hair loss

voice deepening

clitoris growth

increased cholesterol

What the doctors say:

Routine testing of testosterone in women is not indicated.

Low values ​​have little or no clinical significance.

The dosage can be indicated in specific situations, for the diagnosis of disorders

*Depends on dose, form of administration and time of use

Source: Sbem Consensus on Testosterone Use in Women (2019); endocrinologist Dolores Pardini