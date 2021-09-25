Indicators improve, but number of deaths grows: Understand Covid’s situation in RJ | Rio de Janeiro

This Friday (24), the City of Rio de Janeiro released the 38th Epidemiological Bulletin, which registered, this week, the best risk indicator for Covid of the year. The entire city is classified as moderate risk for Covid.

Despite the improvement in the indicator in the capital, the place with the most worrying rates throughout the pandemic, the moving average of deaths across the state has been showing a uptrend in the last four days.

They are 130 deaths a day, in the last seven days, which represents an increase in 37% compared to two weeks. The state has not registered such a large increase since June 13th.

The State of RJ registered over 1.2 million of Covid-19 cases;

2,062 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours in RJ;

65,382 deaths confirmed statewide;

In the last 24 hours, 155 deaths have been confirmed in the state;

727 cases recovered statewide in the last 24 hours;

more than 1.2 million of people recovered from the disease throughout the pandemic;

the occupancy rate of wards in the state is in 30.4%;

45.2% is the current occupancy rate of ICU beds dedicated to patients with the disease in RJ;

Faced with two such different scenarios, with the moving average of deaths growing and the risk for the proliferation of Covid-19 falling, residents are beginning to have doubts about the real situation of the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro.

To explain this confusion in numbers, the RJ1 heard the secretaries of health of the state and capital, Alexandre Chieppe and Daniel Soranz, respectively. And the two public health authorities are in agreement and point out that the increase in the number of deaths in Rio de Janeiro was caused by a data damming on the September 7 holiday.

In Alexandre Chieppe’s opinion, there is currently a more detailed investigation of each death caused by the disease and this causes greater difficulty to confirm each death. As a result, the latest moving average numbers are reflecting what happened weeks ago.

However, for the state secretary of health of Rio de Janeiro, early indicators, which are the number of visits in UPAs, requests for admission and the reversion of covid beds to common beds, are falling. These data show that the current scenario is positive.

Rio’s municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, has the same understanding as his colleague from the state government.

“In the epidemiological panorama of hospitalization, deaths are a reflection of hospitalization 14 to 20 days ago. So there is no record of an increase in cases or deaths at this time. But we are very attentive to any small increase or change in the curve in any location . But this has not been confirmed. We have a very sharp downward trend as we have never seen, both in hospitalization and in mild cases and also in deaths,” said Soranz.

Moderate risk for Covid in the capital

This is the first week in the entire history series of bulletins that all 32 administrative regions of Rio City have parked on the first level of three. A similar picture had been observed in the first half of March, when only the AR of Copacabana was at high risk.

According to the report from the city hall, there was a drop in 42% in requests for hospitalization from one month to now. In the 33rd week, between 15 and 21 August, there were 609 hospitalized. In week 37, from September 12th to 18th, there were 361 patients.