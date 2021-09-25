Inflation for the richest to rise with the resumption of services – 09/24/2021 – Market

Inflation should gain strength, by the end of the year, among the richest Brazilians, say analysts. Throughout the pandemic, the portion of the population with higher incomes felt a smaller advance in prices, but the scenario tends to present changes as of the resumption of the services sector.

This segment of the economy has a greater weight in the consumption basket of families that receive more money.​

During the health crisis, the provision of various services, including bar, restaurant and hotel operations, was severely shaken by restrictions. to brake Covid-19.

Now, in the wake of vaccination and the greater circulation of consumers, the segment sees a better horizon for business in the coming months.

With stronger demand, the outlook is for higher prices until December, bringing effects to high-income families.

Data collected by Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research) help to understand this picture.

According to the institute, the so-called free services (several activities offered on the market) account for 50.1% of the budget expenditures of families with income considered high in the country —those whose monthly household income is greater than R$ 17,764.49.

This is the highest percentage among the six income groups surveyed by IPEA. In the consumption basket of families with very low income (less than R$1,808.79), the weight of free services is 25.8%.

As the budget for this tier is much more constrained, the money is directed especially towards basic living expenses — food at home, electricity, cooking gas, public transport and rent.

In other words, the income of the poorest does not allow the consumption of many services, a situation opposite to that of the richest.

In the pandemic, families with very low income suffered the main rise in prices, according to IPEA. In the 12-month period until August, the inflation was 10.63% for the basket consumed by the poorest Brazilians.

Meanwhile, the variation among high-income families reached 8.04%. It was the smallest among the six income ranges analyzed.

Maria Andreia Parente Lameiras, a planning and research technician at Ipea, says that the gap between the inflation of these two groups should be shortened by December.

This is because, in addition to the possible acceleration for the richest, the accumulation of the poorest tends to lose some gas, especially due to a statistical effect.

In the final stretch of last year, recalls the researcher, there was a spike in food prices, which hit those earning less. In the last months of 2021, these products are expected to continue on the rise, but at a slightly lower level.

“The accumulated inflation curve for the poorest should go down a little, but still at a very high level”, points out Maria Andreia. “For the richest, the curve tends to accelerate”, he completes.

According to her, free services accumulate inflation of 2% in 12 months until August. Until December, the projection is for acceleration to close to 5%, says the researcher.

According to IPEA, free services are made up of seven groups. These are: food services outside the home, services in the home, transport, health, personal services, education and communication.

Among the richest, the main influence is that of personal services, which bring together activities such as manicures, hairdressers, clubs, nightclubs, lodging and cinema. This segment has a weight of 16.9% in the budget of those who earn more. Among the poorest, it is 4.4%.

“The sector has stopped and is starting to come back. We hope that personal services, so affected by the pandemic, will start to have some margin to restore prices”, points out Maria Andreia.

“Demand is returning just as the costs rise with more expensive electricity”, he adds.

Economist André Braz, a researcher at FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation), also sees higher inflation for the richest by the end of the year, as well as some loss of breath for the poorest.

“In 2020, inflation was very concentrated on food. Today, there is a wider spread. This will make the richest families perceive higher inflation”, comments Braz.

“By the end of the year, food inflation may lose steam, but not so much, due to the water crisis [a seca danificou lavouras e impactou preços]. The poorest are likely to feel some relief, but the picture is unlikely to change much for them.”

Analysts’ concern with inflationary pressure gained a new chapter this Friday (24), after the disclosure of the IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index 15) of September.

The indicator, known as preview of official inflation, accelerated to 1.14% this month. It was the biggest increase for September since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, when it was 1.63%.

“Each layer of the population feels inflation in a different way. The point is that the richest group is able to go through this moment with an income capable of guaranteeing comfort. The consumption pattern of the richest is more related to services”, says Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos.

“The poorest population feels inflation more critically. There is the impact on living expenses”.