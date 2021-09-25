Inspired by TikTok’s video, the child swallows his hand and almost loses his gut – International

Six-year-old girl undergoes surgery after swallowing 23 months (photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction) On the last 12th of September, with stomach pains, a six-year-old child was admitted to the hospital in the city of Lewes, England. The girl was diagnosed with appendicitis and referred for surgery two days after admission to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

However, during the surgery, the doctors were faced with a surprise. The symptoms were not an inflammation of the appendix, but an overload of the intestines that contained 23 ms, nailed together to the intestinal tract.

The discovery also took the mother by surprise, identified as Tanith, who did not know that her daughter had swallowed the metals.

According to the family, the girl was inspired by videos she watched on the social network TikTok. In the content, users used their hands to simulate tongue piercings.

After the success of the surgery, the child was discharged on September 19 and is recovering at home. Relieved with the improvement in her daughter’s condition, I took the opportunity to help other parents. “I want to warn parents about the dangers of children playing with mothers,” Tanith said in a “BBC” interview.

As a result of the procedures, a scar of approximately 10cm was marked on the girl’s body.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.