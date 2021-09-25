Investigation uncovers new details about Gabby Petito’s fiancee behavior

The searches for Brian Laundrie, fiance of murdered influencer Gabby Petito, were resumed this Friday (24) and are being carried out in a nature reserve in southwest Florida, in the United States.

An autopsy confirmed that the cause of death for Petito, who disappeared in early September while traveling in a van with Laundrie, was murder.

Sources claim to CNN that Laudrie left her wallet and cell phone behind when she was last seen leaving her parents’ house ten days ago. The investigation also found new details of his behavior around the time his fiancée disappeared.

Laundrie is the target of a federal arrest warrant for events following the death of Gabby Petito, whose remains were found Sunday in Wyoming. With investigations underway, new details are emerging about his behavior.

The United States District Court in Wyoming issued the arrest warrant against Laundrie, according to the FBI’s Denver field office after a jury indicted him for “unauthorized device use” after his fiancee’s death.

Laundrie used a debit card and a PIN number for accounts that did not belong to him, and expenditures totaled more than $1,000 between the dates of Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, according to the indictment.

The lawyer for Laundrie’s family emphasized that the warrant was not for Gabby’s death, but rather related to events that occurred later.

“It is my understanding that Brian Laundrie’s arrest warrant relates to activities that occurred after Gabby Petito’s death and not her actual death,” Steve Bertolino said in a statement.

“The FBI is focusing on locating Brian, and when that happens, the details of the charges will be handled in the appropriate forum.”

FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider said that “although this warrant allows the police to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s murder.”

“We ask individuals who know Mr. Laundrie, Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Local and federal authorities continue to look for any signs of Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve, an approximately 25,000-acre nature reserve near her parents’ home in North Port.

The search resumed this Friday morning after it was interrupted overnight due to darkness, the North Port Police Department said.

Police began searching the area after Laundrie’s family told police last Friday that he had not been seen for days. He told the family he was on his way to the reservation.

This Thursday, a source close to the Laundrie family told presenter Chris Cuomo of CNN, that Laundrie left his parents’ house without his cell phone and wallet on the last day they reported seeing him.

Laundrie’s parents were concerned that he might get hurt, the source revealed.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor declined to comment on the report to CNN. “I cannot give any statement about the schedule at this time. This investigation is being conducted by the FBI,” he told CNN.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by CNN.

Tension between the couple may have increased, witnesses say

Witnesses are providing additional details about Gabby Petito and Laundrie prior to their disappearances.

A Louisiana couple, vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, say they saw an incident last month at a restaurant involving Petito and Laundrie.

Nina Angelo and her boyfriend Matt England saw something of a “commotion” as Petito and Laundrie were leaving The Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant, Angelo told CNN this Wednesday.

Gabby Petito was in tears and Laundrie was visibly angry, walking in and out of the restaurant several times and showing annoyance, according to those present at the venue.

The waitress who served the two couples was also visibly shaken by the incident, according to Angelo, who told the CNN not having seen any violence or physical altercation between Petito and Laundrie.

A Merry Piglets manager, who declined to give his name, saw “the incident” at the restaurant on Aug. 27 and called the FBI on Wednesday. The manager declined to describe what happened and said the restaurant had no surveillance video of the incident.

In early August, police in Moab, Utah, had a meeting with the couple, where officers describe them as having “been involved in some kind of heated argument in public.”

Although the two are described as having a physical fight after an argument, “both the man and the woman reported that they were in love and engaged. They didn’t want to see anyone charged with a crime,” police officer Eric Pratt says in an investigation report.

Posting on social media stopped abruptly

Petito and Laundrie regularly posted online about their travels with the hashtag #VanLife as they ventured west, but those posts stopped abruptly in late August.

Petito’s family said the last contact with her was during the last week of August, North Port police said.

Laundrie returned to the couple’s home, where her parents also live, on Sept. 1, police said.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 after her family was unable to contact her.

His remains were discovered Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest and were identified by a coroner two days later, according to the FBI.

“The cause of death remains pending in the final autopsy results,” the FBI said.

A tribute to Petito is planned for Sunday afternoon on Long Island, New York.

This Wednesday, a small crowd gathered in Salt Lake City to mourn Petito’s death.

“Let’s not forget about you. Let’s not let its light dim”, said the organizer of the vigil, Serena Chávez, in front of the group.

“We will remember other missing women or children,” Chavez continued. “Their families are devastated and I can only imagine what Gabby’s family is going through.”

Leyla Santiago, Gregory Lemos, Sara Weisfeldt, Randi Kaye, Kari Pricher, Dakin Andone, Madeline Holcombe, Christina Maxouris, Steve Forrest, Rebekah Riess, Amanda Watts and Joe Sutton of CNN, contributed to this report.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)