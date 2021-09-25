IPCA-15: with new high in September, market sees as unlikely BC to reach inflation target in 2022

electric-power-transmission-lines-2

SAO PAULO – Pressured once again by the increase in fuel and electricity prices, the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) increased by 1.14% in September compared to August. The result came above expectations and was the highest for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, when it was 1.63%.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), when the index is separated by groups, the greatest influence came from transport, with a rise of 2.22% and an impact of 0.46 percentage points. The food and beverage group followed, with an increase of 1.27% and an impact of 0.27 point, while the housing group rose 1.55%, with an impact of 0.25 point on the index.

With the result released this Friday (24), the indicator accumulates high of 7.02% in the year and 10.05% in the last 12 months.

For Rio Bravo, the data brought new surprises, with several items showing higher than expected prices, such as transport.

“The latest inflation data have made it clear that price shocks (food, fuel and energy) are no longer concentrated only in these sectors, but are affecting the entire economy,” says the house.

Economists draw attention to the fact that the diffusion index, which measures the percentage of rising items, reached 68.9%, the highest value for September since 2002.

“The risk of inflation in 2022 staying above the target ceiling increases with each new release”, emphasizes Rio Bravo.

In XP’s assessment, the result confirms the reading of high inflation in the short term, pressured both by the ongoing transfers of high production costs, and by the effect of the acceleration of services prices.

Currently, the house projects an IPCA of 1.09% in September. The number, however, is under review, with a slight upward bias. For 2021, XP estimates an increase of 8.4% in inflation and, in 2022, an increase of 3.7%, given the expected effect of the contractionary monetary policy and a decline in commodity prices.

Itaú BBA, on the other hand, estimates an increase of 1.20% for the IPCA in September and anticipates increases of 0.47% for the index in October, and of 0.32% in November.

Selic and IPCA 2022

In a report, Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs, says that significant pressures from rapidly rising costs, inputs and service inflation, added to political and fiscal risk, are contaminating the prospects for inflation in 2022 and should lead to Central Bank to raise the Selic rate to a level above neutral.

“However, at this stage, the probability of the Central Bank being able to drive inflation towards the 3.50% target in 2022 is low”, he writes.

This week, the BC’s Economic Policy Committee (Copom) decided to increase the Selic by one percentage point, to 6.25% per year, as expected by the financial market.

In a statement, the monetary authority signaled that it will repeat the increase, of the same magnitude, in October.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, assesses, however, that this Friday’s numbers should pressure the Central Bank to raise the Selic rate above one point at the next Copom meeting.

“This high [do IPCA-15] September came in better than expected by the market and fuels and electricity are the main villains, which indirectly impact everything we use on a daily basis; there is no way not to pass on this type of cost”, he says.

According to him, in the full data of the IPCA for September, electricity should have an even greater weight due to the new tariff flag. Investors should also monitor the food sector, he points out.

“All this already echoes consumer confidence, especially in the lower salary ranges, which are more sensitive to price increases. This factor can be important for those who invest in retail companies, for example”, he completes.

