iPhone 13 Pro Max Destroys Predecessors in Battery Test – MacMagazine

Apple had already made ambitious promises regarding the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery (and the entire new lineup, in general), and today, with the devices finally reaching the hands of avid consumers, we can already put Apple’s promises to test. Because in a video published by the channel Mrwhosetheboss, the initial perspectives are very positive.

The video brought together a number of Apple devices, including the four newcomers to the family: iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. All devices were naturally fully charged and with 100% battery health.

The test consisted simply of keeping the iPhones turned on, cycling through a series of tasks continuously until the battery was completely depleted. And, unsurprisingly, the iPhone SE was the group’s usher, lasting just 3h38. The iPhone 11 didn’t do too well either, holding out for 4h20.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 13 mini even outperformed the iPhone 12: 6:26 am versus 5:54 am, indicating that Apple’s promises regarding the new line’s battery really do hold — and that users who want the smallest iPhone available won’t need big concerns about the longevity of the device.

Reaching the elite squad, so to speak, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro had similar performances, from 7:45 am and 8:17 am. Then we come to the great champion of the day — and… in the history of iPhones, too: the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted 9 hours and 52 minutes, a number very greater than any previously recorded by the channel, whether by iPhones or any other devices.

Obviously, the biggest omission here is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which would be the most appropriate comparison rule for the new drum champion. Retrieving this video from last year, however, we can see that the flagship last year scored 7 hours and 16 minutes on the same test — so the increase really is stupendous.

Impressive, isn’t it?

via 9to5Mac