iPhone 13 wins more buyers than its predecessor in China; understand

O iPhone 13 seems to have fallen sharply on the taste of Chinese consumers — at least that’s what pre-sale numbers of Apple’s newest smartphone in the Asian country show.

According to the Chinese newspaper South China Morning Post, the number of orders placed in pre-sales has already exceeded 5 million, with the official Apple reseller in the country, JD.com, responsible for more than 3 million of the guaranteed devices.

Last Thursday (16), just two days after the official Apple event that presented the new family of smartphones, pre-sales had already exceeded 2 million. In 2020, during the same period, 1.5 million iPhones 12 were reserved.

The greater interest in the new version of the cell phone is not arbitrary.

Prices for new devices start at 5,199 yuan (or $804) for the iPhone 13 Mini, 5,999 yuan for the iPhone 13, and 7,999 yuan for the iPhone 13 Pro, about 300 to 800 yuan less than the iPhone line-up prices 12.

The second factor, however, shows that not everything is flowers — or rather apples — in the world of technology. All the frisson over the iPhone 13 may be an effect of US sanctions against China’s Huawei, which this year has not produced a top-of-the-line cellphone to compete with Apple.

In July, Huawei brought to market the P50 and P50 Pro phones, both without support for the 5G network, as the company has limited access to the latest technologies in the United States.

“There is no smartphone [no mercado] that could threaten the iPhone 13 and is over 5,000 yuan ($776). In China, there is no product that is as strong as the old Huawei Mate series,” Counterpoint Research senior analyst Ethan Qi told the Chinese newspaper.

Even with the sanctions and interest in the iPhone, Huawei still has the largest share of the Chinese mobile market, with 37.31%, while Apple is second, with 20.73%, according to the analysis site StatCounter.

beyond the east

It’s not just in China that the iPhone 13 is likely to gain more popularity than its predecessor. According to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, the pre-sale of the Pro version of the smartphone “started promising”, with “strong initial demand”. In a report, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said there is an expected 16% growth in the number of iPhones exported in 2022.

In some places, such as the UK, finding a version of the iPhone 13 has become a daunting task. The newspaper Manchester Evening News, for example, stated that on Amazon the product is already out of stock.

the also british Wales Online states that, with the official sale of the device, which began this Friday (24), the Pro and Pro Max versions are already sold out on virtually all websites.

The iPhone 13 pre-sale has not yet started in Brazil. Around here, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, which, in the US, are sold today for US$ 799 and US$ 699, can be purchased for R$ 7,599 and R$ 6,599, respectively.

The price of the iPhone 13 Pro starts at R$ 10,499, in the smaller model, of 6.1 inches. The most expensive, 1TB, costs R$ 14,499.

The most expensive of all, the iPhone Pro Max starts at R$ 10,499, in the 6.7-inch version. The 1TB model costs R$ 15,499

the bitten apple

The stakes are high for Apple with this Friday’s release.

The iPhone, in particular, continues to be a huge revenue driver for the company and remains at the center of its product ecosystem.

The releases also come amidst uncertainty: a US judge recently ruled that Apple can no longer ban app developers from directing users to payment options outside the App Store.

The company is facing antitrust scrutiny from regulators in the United States and abroad, and Apple has recently faced weeks of controversy for its approach to combating child exploitation.

And the chips?

While Apple’s shipments are often delayed during product release cycles, shortages in the supply chain can affect how quickly devices reach customers.

“This will be a real test of supply and demand for Apple,” said Ramon Llamas, director of market research firm IDC. “With the advent of the first 5G phone last year and the launch of an iPhone SE, Apple was very well positioned to capitalize on the updates. This year, the refresh cycle may be quieter than 2020, and that works in Apple’s favor should the company run into supply issues.”

*With information from Samantha Murphy Kelly of CNN Business