iPhone SE 2020 still worth it? Know the pros and cons | Cell phone

The iPhone SE 2020 remains firm and strong in Apple’s portfolio even after the arrival of the iPhone 13. Launched in April 2020, the model is reminiscent of old smartphones by repeating the same design as the 2017 iPhone 8. on the touted iPhone 11 Pro Max, as the powerful A13 Bionic processor. In the following lines, find out if the iPhone SE 2020 is worth buying more than a year after its launch.

He landed in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 3,699, but today he can already be found for figures starting from R$ 3,199 on Amazon. – a drop of R$ 500. SE 2020 draws the attention of those who privilege cost-benefit. Despite being the most basic item in the Apple catalog, it is far from being a limited phone.

1. Fingerprint reader

The last time the feature was present among Apple devices was on the iPhone 8. From the iPhone X and its variants, the apple company decided to put aside the Touch ID technology. The fingerprint reader left the scene to make room for Face ID, a facial recognition engine to unlock the screen. It is one of the most efficient face detection systems.

Although the latest technology has accompanied three generations of iPhones – from X to 13 – some consumers point to the lack of fingerprint readers as something negative. A survey showed that one of the reasons for not migrating from Android to iOS with the launch of the iPhone 13 was precisely the lack of Touch ID

The 4.7-inch screen on the iPhone SE 2020 is smaller than those on Apple cell phones launched in recent years. The numbers are also lower when compared to models from competing brands, which usually offer devices that waste space, with at least 6 inches. Despite this, the device’s tiny screen could become a plus among consumers looking for smaller smartphones.

This is because devices with reduced size are usually easier to handle or keep in your pocket, for example. Another cell phone from Apple that is also aimed at this type of consumer is the recently launched iPhone 13 Mini, which has a 5.4-inch display.

Although the iPhone SE 2020 has a smaller screen than the new Mini, it has larger measurements: while the SE – with larger edges – has 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 mm (W x H x D), the iPhone 13 Mini features 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.4 mm (W x H x D).

3. System with guaranteed update

The iPhone SE 2020 ships from the factory with iOS 13. Despite this, Apple has a standard of guaranteeing support for at least five years, which should ensure a long life to the device’s software. For example, the update for iOS 15 is already available, with greater possibility of customizations and more security regarding the data collected by apps.

However, the system update may make some users fearful about cell phone performance. Reports on online forums punctuate slower responses after the update, one of the reasons for concern. To prevent this from happening, Apple started to deliver only security packages, in order to avoid more elaborate and cumbersome changes, if the user prefers to do so.

As it is an entry-level model, the iPhone SE 2020 has a simpler technical sheet than other branded phones. Consequently, it also presents cheaper prices, for those looking for an apple product but want to spend as little as possible. On Apple’s website, the values ​​are R$3,699 for the 64 GB version and R$ 4,199 for the 128 GB version. Amazon charges R$ 3,199 and R$ 3,599, respectively.

You can see the big difference in price between the SE 2020 and the latest versions of the iPhone when comparing it to the iPhone 13 Mini, which starts at R$ 6,599 in the 128 GB version. The internal competitor that has the closest values ​​is the iPhone 11, which can be found for R$ 4,999 (64 GB) and R$ 5,499 (128 GB) in the official store. It sells for R$ 4,599 and R$ 5,105 on Amazon, respectively.

5. A13 Bionic Processor

The iPhone SE 2020 technical sheet includes some components of the iPhone 11, such as the processor. The A13 Bionic chip is present in both models and has updates compared to the previous processor, with 20% faster performance in both general computing (CPU) and graphics (GPU). Its power consumption dropped 30%, according to the manufacturer.

Some features of the iPhone 11 are also repeated on the iPhone SE 2020, such as the presence of True Tone, a kind of dynamic adjustment of the white balance on the screen, as well as support for the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard and augmented reality (AR) tools .

1. Lack of memory card support

Like other iPhones, the SE 2020 does not support microSD card, which automatically excludes the possibility of storage expansion. For this particular model, Apple intended three data space options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

It is currently possible to find only the first two versions, a factor that can negatively interfere when choosing among consumers looking for more space for files.

Contrary to the dual, triple and even quad cameras that come with current cell phones, the iPhone SE chooses to keep the single lens on the rear camera. As with the iPhone 8, the sensor is 12 MP and has an aperture of f/1.8. Features include Smart HDR to enhance contrast and optical image stabilizer to prevent blur in records.

Even though the phone has similar specs to Apple’s recently released ones, such as the 12 MP sensor and the option for portrait mode, the single lens in the photographic array may signal a disadvantage. It is also worth remembering that, in addition, the parts used in the construction of the camera are more sophisticated in the new generation, with greater capacity for capturing light and reducing image noise, for example.

The absence of an extra camera prevents you from capturing a wide-angle or reduced-zoom photo. It is worth noting that even some entry devices bring elaborate sets, such as the Galaxy A02S, with triple arrangement.

The iPhone SE 2020 reuses the iPhone 8 design, which is no longer in Apple’s catalogue. Although the technical specifications follow recent trends, such as an updated processor and support for a newly released system, the structure follows old patterns.

With no notch and other panel cutouts, the top and bottom edges take up a significant portion of the display, which directly interferes with screen enjoyment. This can make a difference in the decision of those looking for products with a more modern design or for more spacious screens.

iPhone SE 2020 Datasheet Specifications iPhone SE 2020 Launch april 2020 launch price BRL 3,699 Current price BRL 3,199 Screen 4.7 inches screen resolution 1334 x 750 pixels Processor A13 Bionic RAM memory uninformed Storage 64 and 128 GB Memory card no support Back camera 12 MP Frontal camera 7 MP Operational system iOS 13 Drums uninformed size and weight 148 g Colors black, white and red

