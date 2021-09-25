iPhone turned off can also be tracked; understand iOS 15 function | Cell phone

iOS 15 has expanded the iPhone’s location capability through the Search app, enabling tracking even if the phone is turned off. The feature is useful for finding lost smartphones or smartphones that have been stolen and turned off by thieves. This is because the device ID remains available for a few hours, even after the battery is discharged.
The tracking uses the Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology present in Apple’s U1 chip. The system basically works like this: the iPhone, even turned off, remains in a low power consumption mode and sends signals via Bluetooth to nearby devices, which communicate with the internet to identify the lost or stolen device. The technology turns the cell phone into a kind of AirTag, sending the device’s location to iCloud.
iPhone 13 Pro is one of the Apple cell phones that can be found even turned off. — Photo: Reproduction/Apple
The UWB is present in Apple devices launched from 2019, with the exception of the iPhone SE 2020, which does not have this technology. The following models are supported:
How to activate the Search feature
Here’s how to turn on the Search network to track an iPhone even if it’s turned off
Step 1. Open the iPhone “Settings” and tap its name to open the Apple ID.
The “Find iPhone” section is located inside the Apple ID, in the iOS settings — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Tap “Search” and go to “Search iPhone”.
Accessing Search iPhone in the mobile settings — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Activate the “Search app network” switch and enable “Send Last Location”.
Search app network allows you to find iPhone even if the device is turned off — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Once that’s done, you’ll have a few hours to search for your iPhone, as it uses a battery backup to emit the location. Remember that it is important to take due care when looking for stolen phones: the best option in these cases is always to seek the competent authority.
