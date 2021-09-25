“It only depends on Santos”; middle-aged businessman throws responsibility to Rueda in business to sign contract

The president of Santos is on top of everything about the negotiation, but finds it difficult for an agreement to be reached between the parties involved in the negotiations

Santos has been having a lot of trouble to renew with some young people promising. The most emblematic case was that of Kaio Jorge, who ended up not closing a deal and Peixe had to sell him in the last transfer window so as not to lose him for free. Thus, the striker was transferred to Juventus, Italy.

This time, president Andres Rueda was unable to advance in negotiations with the midfielder Vinicius Balieiro. The athlete was even placed in the under-23 team because of this imbroglio in the negotiation and the athlete continues with an indefinite future. He only has a contract until April 2022 and will be able to sign a pre-agreement with any other club next month.

In an interview with Gazeta Esportiva newspaper, the young man’s father and entrepreneur, Lourenço, talked about it. The parties met last Thursday (23), but could not reach an agreement or have anything close to it. However, the representative said he believed in a happy ending for the club soon and stressed that Carille has the promise.

“I am calm. We didn’t reach any agreement, but the player belongs to Santos. And it’s not my will. I always made it clear that the idea is to stay at the club. I believe that we will still reach an agreement, even because the coach counts on the athlete to help the club improve the situation on the table. And the player can act in multiple positions”, revealed.

LOurenço also played the responsibility for Santos in the business: “Today, it only depends on Santos to continue with the athlete. Even though there is speculation, we are certain that we will reach an agreement soon”, added.