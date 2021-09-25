“It was just my mistake,” says Hamilton after P4 in the Russian F1 GP standings

Qualifying at the Russian Grand Prix was not as Lewis Hamilton had expected. The Brit not only had to settle for fourth place on the grid, he also hit the wall twice.

The Mercedes driver was clearly disappointed with his performance in qualifying, having to take advantage of Max Verstappen’s penalty on the grid this weekend. As a result, the seven-times champion acknowledged that he made mistakes today (25).

“It was just my mistake. In the end, I am extremely disappointed in myself. Until then, I was really in the zone and I am very sorry for the whole team that is here and in the factory. That’s not what you expect from a champion,” Hamilton said.

In an interview with Sky Sports TV channel, Hamilton stated that he will do his best in tomorrow’s race. “I will do my best tomorrow to try to fix it. It was horrible in the end. Bad grip and I was losing tire temperature. Twice on the wall. This is very rare for me”.

Despite the disappointing performance in qualifying, it wasn’t all over for the Mercedes driver. If the team manages to fix the car, it will only have three cars to go tomorrow, making not only a realistic scenario of the podium, but even a victory.

However, Hamilton himself is not so sure. “The guys at the front are at a good pace and it definitely won’t be easy, but I’m just saying my prayers that the car can be fixed and hopefully it’s okay for tomorrow. I feel terrible right now, but I’m going to turn positive.”