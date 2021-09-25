‘It’s gone to the head’ · TV News

Arcrebiano de Araújo criticized Erika Schneider’s behavior as a farmer in A Fazenda 2021. The pawn accused the opponent of acting rudely after conquering the lead in the game. “It went up to the head”, he fired at dawn this Saturday (25).

In a conversation with Rico Melquiades, the ex-BBB suggested that the ex-ballerina Faustão is impressed with power due to the fact that she has never participated in a confinement program.

“It went up to her head, it’s yours [Rico] second reality show, mine is the third, hers is the first”, he pointed out, who added: “She kicked me.”

Also during the chat, Rico took the opportunity to regret the fact that Bil had not chosen him in the dynamics of the remaining one. At the time, the model chose to save Mileide Mihaile from the possibility of going to the risk zone. “You put me at risk, we lived together,” complained the man from Alagoas. “Yes, and everything is fine,” replied the capixaba.

Surprised by the response of his fellow inmate, the former MTV replied: “All right, Bil? I could be far away from here.” “You could have saved me, Bil,” continued the Alagoan, insisting on the subject.

“If I were there, between me and Marina [Ferrari], you weren’t going to save me, don’t be a hypocrite,” said the ex-BBB, who further explained: “I saved Mileide because I connected with Mileide. You’re sleeping, you have to wake up for the game.”

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has a 24-hour rural reality broadcast, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

