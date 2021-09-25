“It’s very silly”, detonates Rico Melquiades about Mileide Mihaile

the influencer Rich Melquiades detonated Mileide Mihaile this Friday afternoon (24). the pawn of The Farm 2021 revealed everything he thinks about the ex-wife of wesley naughty in the board The Farm – Last Chance, from the program Faro Hour.

The dynamic consisted of drawing boards and giving opinions about the opponents. On Rico’s turn, he blurted out the verb. “She’s very sleepy, she wants to be everyone’s friend and that way she’ll make it to the final as a plant. And if she falls into a field, I’m pretty sure she’ll scrape her foot here. Hide food for her little friends. I’ve seen it”, detonated. Then, in another moment of the game, the brunette also attacked the comedian.

“He is very full of jokes with me and doesn’t talk to my face”, shot. “I told you that you are a plant, very sly, everyone’s friend, but I wanted to talk about voting for you. You hide food for your little friends and when I didn’t, I’d make a fuá in this house”, Rico replied. Mileide, then, concluded: “I’m glad you expressed what you were already saying behind my back. Just yesterday you were talking”.

Once the recording was completed, the ex-MTV went to his room and, in a conversation with Aline Mineiro and Gui Araújo, spoke of Mi’s relationship with the sertanejo from Ceará. “I know the piece. I know Mileide from outside. I’ve found it at various events. Her nose is here, look. He’s already held I don’t know how many thousand from the family of the [Wesley] Naughty. I’ll tell you the story later”, detonated, being reprimanded by colleagues.

The entire fight, which was recorded in the late afternoon, should be shown on the Rodrigo Faro gives record next Sunday (26).

