‘It’s Yours’ · TV News

Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will visit José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) as he leaves prison in Império. The bitch will beg for a kiss on the mouth and confess that she was able to kill a man to keep her virginity. “It’s yours,” the madwoman will declare. His biggest dream has always been to live his first night of love with the comendador in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The character of Marjorie Estiano will have murdered Reginaldo (Flávio Galvão) at this point in the plot. He will break into her room and grab her by force next week. She will wake up screaming with the man on top of her and shoot the veteran in the chest.

In scene that will to air from the next day 4 , Cora will appear at the door of the jail at the moment the Medeiros are celebrating the freedom of the “man in black”. “I make an absolute point, come give my damn kiss. It has to be in the mouth”, will demand the “snake”.

Cristina (Leandra Leal), then, will hold her aunt by the arm and threaten her. “You control yourself that I’m going to call the police. After the suspicious deaths at home, you can’t go into a police station,” the blonde will say. “Has the snake been biting anyone?” asks José Alfredo.

The antagonist will tell you that she killed a man who tried to take her virginity. “She’s yours. Now that you’re free…”, will add Eliane’s sister (Malu Galli). Tired of the provocations of the hollow wood saint, Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will try to hit her rival, but will be interrupted by the family’s lawyer.

armed circus

“Let’s disarm the circus and leave. The media people are arriving and they’ll love this scandal,” warns Merival (Roberto Pirillo). While the family will leave without giving a statement, Cora will be available to answer some questions from journalists and will claim to be a relative of the commander.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

