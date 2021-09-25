“I’ve always positioned myself in search of the best”

Mário Giannini withdrew the candidacy and the opposition did not register any ticket to compete with the candidate in the situation

Although the official announcement is only in November, Leila Pereira took a big step to be the first woman president in the history of Palmeiras. That’s because after the sponsor launched its candidacy, the institution’s opposition was unable to find a consensus on a name that was strong enough to fight for the claim of the Greatest Champion in Brazil.

Mário Giannini even applied to be Leila Pereira’s great competitor, but last Thursday (23) he gave up and ended up leaving the path clear for the current advisor to the current champion of America. In an interview with Estadão, Leila Pereira said what she will do to make Palmeiras even stronger. The candidate also said that she will work hard for a winning Verdão alongside her teammates.

“I have always positioned myself in the search for what is best for Palmeiras and that is how I will continue to work with my teammates at the club.”, said Leila, who warned that she will only comment on her plans when she is actually elected.

“I await confirmation of my candidacy on October 4th by the Deliberative Council and then the election on November 20th at the Membership Meeting”, reinforced Leila.

Still with Galiotte, Palmeiras still have two decisive games this season: Derbi against Corinthians, this Saturday (25) and the decision for a place in the final of the Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro, in Minas Gerais.