Jeep Compass reaches top form with brand new T270 engine

In 2016, Jeep introduced the new generation of Compass. Despite keeping the same name as the brand’s mid-range SUV, it didn’t look like the model that had been imported until then. Like its younger brother, the Renegade, the utility vehicle started to be produced at the plant in Goiana in Pernambuco and came to “shake up” the segment.

In a short time, the model fell into Brazilian tastes and pulverized direct competitors and even other categories, becoming the SUV, in general, the best-selling of 2017 and 2018. Among so many virtues, the main one is the wide offer of sets mechanics, the king of the mid-range SUVs lacked one thing, a turbo flex engine.

The wait for a better booster is over this year, with the Compass’s livelihood facelift, unveiled on the 2022 line in April. The utility finally retired the 2.0 aspirated and started using the modern 1.3 turbo of 183 horsepower — in addition to keeping the renowned diesel set with 4×4 traction.

Thus, all flex versions now have the modern thruster, among them the Limited (R$ 181,490), our “Vez Test”, until then the top of the line, but now below the S, which now counts just with the new thruster and that, with the optional package, is more interesting than the more complete option.

subtle and aggressive

For the livelihood facelift, in terms of design, Jeep acted on two fronts. In the external look, the changes were subtle. The front bumper has been slightly redesigned, as well as the taillights. For the rest, it maintains the established style, with moldings on the wheel boxes and side skirts in black.

Inside, the seven-window brand was very aggressive in the changes. It’s hard to pinpoint any part that has remained the same. The digital screens are the biggest highlights, with the giant 10.1 inch display of the multimedia center and the 100% digital instrument panel.

Everything else was redesigned, dashboard, steering wheel, center console, multimedia system and air conditioning controls, door linings and seats. With the new design and the materials used, such as soft-touch plastic, leather and chrome, the cabin is very elegant and more sophisticated.

Speaking of materials, the finish is perfect and there are no burrs or poorly fitted parts. The interior space remains the same, with four adults traveling in extreme comfort and a fifth generating a slight squeeze, but no biggie. Also noteworthy are the air outlet to the rear and the USB port and extra 12 and 127v socket.

generous list

Another big highlight of the new Compass line is the equipment list. What was already good, improved even more. As standard, on the safety side, it comes with seven airbags, Jeep TC+, traction, stability and rollover controls, and twilight, rain and front and rear parking sensors.

It also has ramp starting and braking aids, blind spot alert, tire pressure monitoring, autopilot, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, reversing camera and full LED headlights.

In terms of comfort, digital and dual zone air conditioning, opening the doors and starting the engine with a sensor key, the giant multimedia center comes with on-board navigation, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Adventure Intelligence Plus, leather seats , electric external mirrors and electrochromic internal.

Complete the list, butterflies on the steering wheel to change gears, smartphone charger by induction, remote start, automatically folding mirrors, park assist, electric driver’s seat and 100% digital instrument panel.

But what is good can be improved. The version we tested has two extra packages, the panoramic sunroof (BRL 8,900) and the Pack High Tech (BRL 9,900) which adds traffic license plate recognition, automatic headlight switching, and light detector. fatigue, frontal collision warning with emergency braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Electronic trunk opening with presence sensor, electric passenger seat, 506w Premium Beats sound system, lane change warning and adaptive autopilot with stop&go. With the extra kits, the Limited is as complete as the S, but a little cheaper. The top of the line sells for R$203,490, while the one we tested reaches R$202,190, with metallic paint for R$1,900.

plenty of breath

Now, even with the technology bath and all the internal visual change, the great highlight of the Compass is the turbo flex engine. The 185 horsepower 1.3 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission, electric steering, four-wheel disc brakes and independent two-axle suspension, made the SUV a lot of fun to drive.

If before the utilitarian was heavy, with little vitality, forget about it. With the T270 power box he has plenty of breath. The lightest touch of the accelerator is enough to make the SUV sprint across the asphalt. With this, all maneuvers are done with extreme ease and safety. Both exits and overtaking do not require extra effort.

The gearbox married very well with the new engine, making the changes smoothly and without jerks. In addition, the steering wheel butterflies make the reductions more precise and in the driver’s control. In other words, driving Compass is more fun than ever.

The big — and unique — but of the mechanical set is the consumption, which was far from what was desired. But there is a detail, as the engine is vigorous, it “instigates” the driver to accelerate and, with that, consumption ends up falling. During our test, he averaged 7.9km/l.

The opinion of the Motor Diary

Jeep showed that it is possible to improve what was already good. With the livelihood facelift, the Compass reaches its best version, mainly in the flex configuration with the brand new turbo engine. In addition to the internal look that raised the SUV’s quality level, the technology “bath” makes the model quite complete.

As always, the price scares — but in the current scenario of the automotive market it’s hard to find one that doesn’t amaze. For the initial R$180,000 or the final R$202,000, it at least corresponds well to the equipment x value ratio. For the category level, we don’t miss anything.

If the interior is a show, the new engine is almost a festival. The 1.3 turbo booster went down very well on the Compass. The power box “encourages” the driver to step on, but the driving aids make steering very safe, thanks to lane departure and braking alerts, not to mention the adaptive autopilot.

As we said, the biggest and only one was the consumption, which was at 7.9km/l, but if the driver doesn’t step like a madman, like the one you’re writing, it’s possible to improve this number. Clearly, Compass’s success thus far will be maintained. Worth the purchase! Grade 10.

Datasheet

Motor: 1.3 turboflex

Maximum power: 185/180hp

Maximum torque: 27.5/kgfm

Direction: electric

Suspension: four-wheel independent

Brakes: four-wheel disc

Trunk capacity: 476 liters

Dimensions (H x W x L x EE): 1,635 x 1,819 x 4,424 x 2,636mm

Price: BRL 181,490