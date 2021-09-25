Jesus decides in the victory of Guardiola’s pressure on Tuchel’s “bolt” – 25/09/2021

Manchester City had not yet faced Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea as a full team in the Premier League. Strictly speaking, in the three previous defeats, holders only in the final of the Champions League. When Pep Guardiola changed the usual formation and again got into a decisive duel in the continental tournament.

But league is the specialty of the Catalan coach, who knew the importance of the match for the sixth round at Stamford Bridge. It was time to give a scathing response to the German coach. And it was a kind of “coaches”, after three victories for each side and two draws in the eight duels between them.

Even in the opposing field, the solution was to put pressure on. Ball exit pressure, post-loss pressure, pressure on Lukaku not to pivot or spin and start. Pressure that required maximum concentration and physical commitment to the game. And City responded.

With Gabriel Jesus and Grealish opening the field, Walker and Cancelo supporting more from the inside, supporting Rodri and a trio of socks spinning and clearing spaces in the “bolt” mounted by Tuchel. Phil Foden was the one who positioned himself more as a “false nine”, but De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva also circulated and appeared in the rival area.

And they pressed. The trio of defenders and, mainly, Jorginho. Generating a lot of discomfort to the main characteristic of the current European champion: the offensive transition with precision and a lot of speed. And Tuchel bet everything on this proposal, with Kanté entering the vacancy of the injured Mason Mount and Werner leaving Havertz on the bench to team up with Lukaku. Solutions for the great second half of the victory over Tottenham.

In practice, however, the team was very stuck in the field, with no exit options behind the opposing midfielders to break through on Rodri. It got worse with the departure of Reece James due to injury, in the first half. Thiago Silva entered the defense, Azpilicueta advanced with a wing. But a safe exit option on the side only Marcos Alonso himself, on the left. Well watched by Walker, as Gabriel Jesus beat Rudiger.

First time of domination by the English champion, but without submissions on target. Absolute control second, with more effectiveness at the front. Nine submissions, four on target. In the nets with Gabriel Jesus, who played as a right winger most of the time, but spun as a center forward to hit and the ball deflected on Jorginho to get out of Mendy’s reach.

Tuchel tried to reverse with Havertz and Loftus-Cheek in the vacancies of Jorginho and Kanté, but ended the game without submitting towards Ederson’s goal. He paid for the excess of caution playing at home, even though his opponent’s posture was the mitigating factor.

City put pressure on for 90 minutes and finally beat the best team in Europe. In the Premier League, Pep Guardiola remains absolute.

(Statistics: SofaScore)