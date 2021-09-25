Jon Jones Arrested for Domestic Violence After UFC Tribute | combat

Away from the Octagon since February 2020, Jon Jones reappeared on Thursday night with good news as he received a tribute from the UFC Hall of Fame. The next day, however, the former light heavyweight champion has already returned to the police pages, the fate of his career. This Friday, the American fighter was arrested in Las Vegas, accused of assault for domestic violence and for “tampering” a vehicle, which can involve anything from small theft of items in open or unlocked vehicles to tampering with vehicles with the intention of hurt other people.

The news was initially given by the website “Espn.com”. Reporter Aaron Bronsteter of Canadian broadcaster “TSN” posted on social media the police report, which indicates first-degree domestic violence and vehicle injury/tampering worth $5,000 or more. Adding the two accusations, Jones received a bail estimated at US$ 8 thousand (about R$ 42,700 in this Friday’s quotation), with a hearing scheduled for this Saturday.

There are still not many details of the incident that led to the arrest. According to the website “Espn.com”, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Jones at 5:45 am this Friday (local time) at a hotel located on the Las Vegas Strip, an area that concentrates the main hotels and casinos in the city. He will be detained for 12 hours.

On Thursday night, Jon Jones attended the induction ceremony for the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2021. He was one of those honored: his epic fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 on September 21, 2013, was immortalized in the Hall’s Historic Fights wing.

Jones attended with his fiancee, Jessie Moses, and the couple’s three daughters. In his speech, he thanked Jessie for being “my nutritionist, my safety, she does it all. She takes all kinds of situations for me. Without this woman, who knows where I would be?” Earlier, on the red carpet, the fighter said he hadn’t drunk in a long time and that, from now on, he just wanted to be remembered for “nice things”, in the sense of legality.

Long history of problems with the law

As long as his impressive winning streak in the UFC is the criminal record of Jon Jones, 34, who has been alternating great performances inside the Octagon with problems with the law outside. The most recent case came in March 2020, shortly after the new coronavirus pandemic began, when the still light heavyweight champion was arrested for drunk driving and negligent firearm use in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Before that, Jones has been arrested twice more for car accidents: in 2012, when, while intoxicated, he crashed his car into a pole, and in 2015, when he was involved in a three-car crash and fled the scene. In 2019, the fighter was also accused of molesting a dancer at a nightclub.

Currently, Jon Jones has been training to move up in the division and challenge the heavyweight champion (under 120.7kg), Francis Ngannou, after giving up the light heavyweight title (under 93kg). With a record of 26 wins, one loss and a “No Contest”, “Bones” hasn’t lost a fight since 2009, when he was controversially disqualified against Matt Hamill for using an illegal move.

Since then, there have been 17 consecutive victories, the longest streak in UFC history (the organization, however, considers that the series was interrupted with the “No Contest” against Daniel Cormier in 2017, a victory canceled by doping). Jones has 14 title wins and 11 title defenses, also company records.

