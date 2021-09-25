Jon Jones released on bail in Las Vegas to attend hearing on Oct 26 | combat

According to the police report, the value of the bail was stipulated at US$ 8,000 dollars, approximately R$ 43,000, and an initial hearing was scheduled for this Saturday morning to analyze the case. This hearing has been rescheduled for 1:30 pm (local time), but the fighter and his lawyer are not required to attend in person.

According to ESPN, the next hearing is scheduled for October 26, when it will be decided whether the complaint will proceed or not.

1 of 3 Jon Jones was released on the same day he was arrested, after posting bail — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues Jon Jones was released on the same day he was arrested, after posting bail — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of assault for domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle, which can range from petty theft of items in open or unlocked vehicles to tampering with vehicles in order to harm others.

On Thursday night, Jon Jones attended the induction ceremony for the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2021. He was one of those honored: his epic fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 on September 21, 2013, was immortalized in the Hall’s Historic Fights wing.

Long history of problems with the law

As long as his impressive winning streak in the UFC is the criminal record of Jon Jones, 34, who has been alternating great performances inside the Octagon with problems with the law outside. The most recent case came in March 2020, shortly after the new coronavirus pandemic began, when the still light heavyweight champion was arrested for drunk driving and negligent firearm use in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Before that, Jones has been arrested twice more for car accidents: in 2012, when, while intoxicated, he crashed his car into a pole, and in 2015, when he was involved in a three-car crash and fled the scene. In 2019, the fighter was also accused of molesting a dancer at a nightclub.

2 of 3 Photo of Jon Jones being filed by the Albuquerque Police, USA, in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction Photo of Jon Jones being filed by the Albuquerque Police, USA, in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction

Currently, Jon Jones has been training to move up in the division and challenge the heavyweight champion (under 120.7kg), Francis Ngannou, after giving up the light heavyweight title (under 93kg). With a record of 26 wins, one loss and a “No Contest”, “Bones” hasn’t lost a fight since 2009, when he was controversially disqualified against Matt Hamill for using an illegal move.

Since then, there have been 17 consecutive victories, the longest streak in UFC history (the organization, however, considers that the series was interrupted with the “No Contest” against Daniel Cormier in 2017, a victory canceled by doping). Jones has 14 title wins and 11 title defenses, also company records.