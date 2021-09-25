José Alfredo is arrested and asks to be handcuffed: “I run away”

In the next chapters of Empire, the house will fall to José Alfredo (Alexander Nero). The Commander goes to jail after a complaint of maria marta (Lilia Cabral).

The bitch calls the police and assures her that her husband is hiding in the shack of Antoninho (Roberto Bonfim). With pain in her heart, she suffers when having to unmask the manager.

Marta’s observation takes effect and soon several agents’ cars stop at the court’s door. Coincidentally, a samba school rehearsal is taking place.

Certain that he will be caught and there is no way to escape, the Commander surprises everyone by showing up. He walks among the members and goes to the door of the venue, ready to surrender.

“Mr. José Alfredo Medeiros? You are under arrest!”, decrees the police. “We do notWe’re not going to handcuff him”, completes the agent, surprised by the man’s unusual demand.

“Do it or I run away. Come on. Fulfill your task, which is to arrest me… Put on the handcuffs that I want to do”, declares.

Cristina (Leandra Leal) follows everything with her father and despairs. She asks to speak with José Alfredo and shows her support. “Dad! I know this is a difficult time, but everything will be fine. In the end, everything will be all right!”, he welcomes, giving the Commander a long hug.

Before getting into the van, the businessman thanks him for his stay in Antoninho’s shed. Regretfully, the carnival man gives a round of applause for the Comendador, who gets into the emotional police car.

