Juliette comments controversy with press kit given to Astrid Fontenelle: ‘I thought the initiative was cool’ – Zoeira

The ex-BBB and influencer Juliette Freire positioned itself favorably to Astrid Fontenelle after controversy involving the journalist. “Loves, I thought it was cool Astrid Fontenelle’s initiative to do like a treasure hunt,” wrote the paraibana on Twitter this Friday afternoon (24).

The comment of the champion of Big Brother Brazil (BBB) 21 happened after the presenter of the program “Saia Justa” left, this morning, a press kit — a set of promotional materials — by Juliette in front of her house, on a bench in a square.

Juliette’s box of treats

There, a box with treats as a photo, t-shirt and coasters with an allusion to the lawyer and makeup artist.

“I think there are Juliette fans who would really want this box. I’ll leave her in a square here in Morumbi. I’ll show you the bank she’ll be staying this Friday, 7:30 am,” Astrid communicated through Instagram Stories, in which published a sequence of videos on the subject. “Now let’s see who will be interested in this package.”

What happened to the press kit

For some time, the presenter watched the package from the top of the building. “It’s been over an hour since the little package has been there,” he continued, reporting that people passed by and were not interested in the object.

One of these people was a gardener, who watered plants and grass at the site. “He has already washed one bank, washed another, and the bank where the package is, he just walks around,” he highlighted in one of the videos. “And he doesn’t even touch, he doesn’t move.”

In the last video following the one from the gardener, posted about two hours later, the box is no longer in the place it left. “The box is gone,” he observed. “That has gone to a Juliette fan.”

On Twitter, the presenter’s action was not seen in a positive way. Some rated the attitude as “inelegant,” while others suggested contempt and rudeness.

Subtitle: Twitter users reacted negatively to the presenter’s attitude Photograph: playback/Twitter

rescued video

A user of the network rescued a video from weeks ago, in which Astrid opened the box for the first time and showed items such as photos, makeup, slippers, coasters, among others. Some pointed out that she had saved part of the gifts and left only a few in the place.

Given the repercussion of the fact, the presenter published videos explaining the attitude: “There were people who don’t have the humor to understand, sensitivity, actually. I got a box full of Juliette’s stuff a long time ago to promote the new songs”, she reported, saying that she and her son kept some items.

“There was a photo of Juliette, a box and the coasters. I thought that, as I already have a lot, this time, this kind of gift, I could share with the fans. fans. That’s all”

“I didn’t leave the gift in a square; I put the box with three things,” he said, warning that he would leave books at the place next week. “And I love the books,” he finished.

‘Cacti’ defend themselves

After Juliette’s comment, several ex-BBB followers — known as “cactuses” — defended themselves from the repercussion generated.

“Many nasty comments on the internet that end up multiplying and, as we are many, it ends up being our responsibility,” said one follower.

“I didn’t particularly mind. I want to know when you’ll send me one too,” wrote another.