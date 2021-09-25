Juliette, Pocah and Carla Diaz get together to see Carla movies

“BBB 21” champion Juliette Freire met with Carla Diaz, Pocah, João and Camilla de Lucas to watch the two films starring Carla for the Prime Video on the Von Ritchthofen case, “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” and “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents”. Both were released yesterday.

“I thought I was going to watch the movie alone today, and look who’s here?” Carla Diaz showed in her Instagram Stories, revealing everyone’s presence and a mini-mess.

“I flew to find these women,” Joao joked.

Carla even teased Pocah and Juliette. “And these two here, who spoke on TVZ about my movie?”

At the end of Stories, Carla says that everyone will watch the feature films, which tell two different versions of the crime: one in the view of Suzanne Von Richthofen and the other in that of her boyfriend at the time who helped her in the crime, Daniel Cravinhos.

Check here the order indicated to watch the works.

in conversation with splash, Carla Diaz said it was very challenging to play a real person and that she needed to step away from her own judgment to be able to live that person in a way that was close to reality.

“When I knew I would do [o filme], he knew of the responsibility of interpreting a true story of one of the most talked about crimes in Brazil, one of the most shocking and appalling, which still generates a lot of discussion”, he says.