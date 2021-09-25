Kaley Cuoco vents about her character’s sexualization in The Big Bang Theory – Movie News

The actress joined the cast of the series starring Jim Parsons at age 21.

Despite having been nominated for an Emmy and making a big hit with The Flight Attendant series, Kaley Cuoco will always be remembered for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory. It turns out that your participation in the series ended up generating some trauma, especially in relation to the sexualization of your character. In a recent interview with the magazine’s channel W Magazine, the actress spoke about her commitment to desexualize the character lived by her over 12 seasons.

“I started on ‘Big Bang’ when I was 21,” he recalled. “I was the cute girl next door to nerds. It revolved only around short shorts and my tight sweaters,” said Cuoco. For those who don’t remember, the series begins with Penny (Cuoco) moving into an apartment across the hall from two physicists Sheldon (Parsons) and Leonard (Galecki), and from there, begins to build a friendship with them and their friends.

Although at first Penny’s main goal on the show was to be the “beautiful girl” that all nerds clumsily tried to flirt with, she eventually became a more developed character having her own development and a friendship group with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) “The years went by, Penny evolved, Kaley evolved, so I asked, ‘Can I wear a long-sleeved shirt? How about pants? And a shoe? I don’t ever want to see a high heel again!’” the actress continued.

“I don’t think it was hard to wear those things and be funny. I love being funny, no matter what. I think even that was kind of self-deprecating,” revealed the actress. She also commented on her process of maturing as a person throughout her journey living the character: “That was so long ago. When I think about how much time has passed… It was a very different time. And by the way, at 21 I was sexy. I wanted to show off. You won’t see me today in a sexy babe costume! I had a drawer full of them, never again.”

After the final season of The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco was the star of two other hit series Harley Quinn and The Flight Attendant. For the latter, Cuoco was nominated for two Primetime Emmys, two Screen Actor Guild Awards it is a Golden Globe in 2021. Earlier this year, Michiel Huisman, her stage partner in the production, revealed that the actress had difficulty recording the series’ sex scenes. It turns out that the actress spent about a decade in The Big Bang Theory, where this type of sequence was only suggested, never made explicit.

Created by Steve Yockey (Supernatural, Scream), The Flight Attendant tells the story of Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a flight attendant who loves her single life, going a little overboard on alcohol and not always following the rules of her profession. Until, one day, she wakes up in a hotel room, in another country, next to a dead man. While trying to prove her innocence, the protagonist needs to unravel the events of that fateful night.