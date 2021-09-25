know risks of the technique applied in Linda Evangelista

Canadian model Linda Evangelista, 56, used social media last Thursday (9/23) to vent about a cosmetic procedure that had the opposite effect.

Icon on magazine covers and runways in the 90s, Linda said the method left her “brutally disfigured” and admitted to being truly “unrecognizable”.

The model underwent cryolipolysis on her face, also known as CoolSculpting. The technique consists of controlled cooling of fat cells, with the aim of promoting a kind of programmed “death” of these structures after application.

Linda Evangelista Before and After Before and after top model Linda Evangelistareproduction LUCAS-LUCCO-INSTAGRAM Lucas Lucco regretted a facial harmonizationPlay/ Instagram Liziane Gutierrez Model Liziane Gutierrez also had problems with a facial harmonization and was rejected by the procedure.Play / Instagram adryana1 The singer Adryana got a swollen butt after an unsuccessful procedure, which is why she had to stay 40 days in the hospitalInstagram/Reproduction Tierry hair transplant Tierry went to the doctor to reverse three unsuccessful hair transplantsDisclosure 0

In Linda Evangelista’s case, the opposite happened. Instead of decreasing with cooling, the fat cells increased, causing a swollen look on the model’s face.

unwanted effects

The results of cryolipolysis appear, on average, about three months after the first session. According to specialists, it is possible to eliminate about 25% of the fat cells from the treated region, which is usually in areas such as the belly, back, arms, legs or neck.

In the case of the model, there was a paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). Fat cells increased rather than disappeared. According to a study carried out by the Society of Plastic Surgery of Canada from 8,000 cryolipolysis sessions carried out in the country, the unwanted effect was registered in 0.39% of cases.

Plastic surgeon Gustavo Guimarães, who runs the Renoir Especialidades Médicas clinic in Brasília, believes that Linda Evangelista’s case was the result of an error in the use of the equipment. The doctor believes that the device used for the procedure was not properly attached to the model’s face.

“The sign that adheres to the structure that emits the cold waves must have been poorly placed. If the placement is not adequate, the skin comes into contact with the plaque, which can damage both the superficial skin cells and the fat cells, and result in swelling and scarring,” he explains.

Gustavo emphasizes that, before performing any aesthetic procedure, it is necessary to look for references about the professional who will perform it and about the risks involved in the process.