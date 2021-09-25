know the activities that help you lose weight







What is the best aerobics to lose weight? This doubt is common in practitioners of physical activities, especially beginners. After all, who has never arrived at the gym, looked at that wide variety of equipment and wondered: which is the best way to lose weight? Or even for those who carry out group activities or outdoors, it is normal to reflect on which modality is the most effective in burning fat.

And it’s actually possible to walk, run, swim, ride a bike, play soccer, volleyball or basketball. All sports will help to eliminate that uncomfortable tummy. Even bodybuilding plays an important role in the weight loss process. According to Leandro Twin, sports advisor, physical educator and pedagogue, what matters most is not what, but how each of these activities is done.

For him, there is no right aerobics to lose weight. What will bring results in this regard is the caloric deficit – expending more calories than you eat. “Basically speaking, all aerobics will burn the same amount of fat. It all depends on the heart rate you sustain during exercise. So if we sustain 150 beats per minute by cycling or running on a treadmill, the results for weight loss will be the same”, explains the expert.

Based on this principle, the first criterion to select the best aerobics to lose weight is simply the taste of each person. Therefore, those who like to run should run, those who like to swim should swim, and so on. Feeling pleasure in what you do is one of the best ways to achieve regularity and longevity in physical activities. However, when the goal is just to lose fat, there are also some strategies to enhance the results, according to each person’s individuality.

Vary so you don’t get seasick

Doing the same activity every day, however pleasurable it may be at first, in the long run tends to become overwhelming and tedious. So it’s also important to vary the types of aerobic exercise. Cycling in the park some days, playing a game of football with friends the next, or jogging on the gym treadmill are some options. The most effective, in this case, is to maintain the daily regularity of activities, whatever it may be.

There is also the option to vary the activities in the same workout. In gyms, for example, it is possible to do a few minutes on a treadmill, then take a little time on the bike and finish the aerobics in the stairs simulator. According to Leandro, it is up to the physical education teacher to understand the student’s preferences and outline the best possible strategy, respecting each individual’s individuality.

The professional cites the teachings of pedagogue Paulo Freire to exemplify the situation. “He characterized the teacher as the one who loves his student. He didn’t talk about more knowledge, more repertoire, better didactics. He said ‘it’s what loves your student’. And this is important, because if we love the our student, we will act as if it were for us. We will take our knowledge and personalize it, so that the student’s path is pleasant”, says Twin.

Fasting aerobics, before or after weight training: what is the best way to lose weight?

Deciding at what time of day to do aerobic exercise to lose weight can be difficult for some people. However, there is no general rule to be followed. Again, it is necessary to analyze the conditions, individualities and strategies of each individual.

Some people believe that performing activities on an empty stomach, as soon as they wake up, is more effective in burning fat. However, as Twin said, what will determine the weight loss is the caloric deficit. And, the more intense the exercise, the greater the caloric expenditure. Performing intense exercise on an empty stomach is practically impossible, so activities on an empty stomach are usually lighter and more moderate. It can be, however, a good alternative for those who are on a restricted diet and do not have much energy during the day.

Now, performing aerobics before or after weight training will depend on the goal. “We know that when we start training, after a well-done warm-up, that’s where we have the best energy levels,” says Twin. According to him, if the goal is to prioritize the performance of aerobic activity, such as running or cycling better, it is recommended to perform this training before weight training, or in separate periods of the day.

But if the goal is simply to lose weight, the choice must be different. “My peak energy I use for weight training, which generates energy expenditure, but works the musculature. The more muscles, the less percentage of fat you have. And then, in the post-workout I use aerobics simply to burn more calories”, he explains the trainer, who recommends performing aerobic activities at least three times a week, lasting around 1 hour. “It is worth remembering that this is a standard and generic recommendation. There may be several different scenarios for those who are starting out”, he adds.

training to lose weight

As explained by the expert, there is no specific training to burn body fat. “For people who want to lose weight, any type of aerobic physical activity that sustains a moderate to intense heartbeat will be effective,” explains Twin. The big problem is that an intense activity for one individual will not necessarily be intense for another.

A good way to figure out what’s intense for you is to run an equation suggested by Twin. Where you subtract 220 for your age. Let’s say, for example, the person is 20 years old. Your maximum heart rate will be around 200 beats per minute. “Work around 70% to 80% of that heart rate. This is a good zone for us to explore fat burning and fitness improvement. So whatever exercise you can sustain at this rate, or the mix of exercises, it’s excellent aerobics,” says the trainer.

The big key to achieving effective weight loss training is knowing how to manipulate your heartbeat. A well-conditioned person, for example, will need to run at high speed to reach the ideal frequency. However, an obese individual can achieve the same heart rate with a simple walk. That’s why the best aerobic exercise to lose weight varies with each person.