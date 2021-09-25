Lawyer for the family of psychologist found dead in car trunk in MG says he doesn’t believe in murder | South of Minas

The lawyer Fábio Costa informed that he had access to the inquiry in the late afternoon of Thursday (23). He said that after reading the inquiry, he believes Marilda committed suicide.

“At first we didn’t believe in this hypothesis, but after having access to the inquiry, with all the information, it is possible to believe that she took her own life”, he said.

Marilda was found by her husband dead and tied inside the trunk of the car, which was parked in their garage. According to the lawyer, the investigation indicates that Marilda may have tied herself up.

According to the lawyer, the photos of the body that make up the investigation show abrasions compatible with the fact that Marilda was found tied, but he says he believes that the ties could have been made by herself.

“The cause of death is still unknown, but, preliminarily, what I can say is that she used medication, drank alcohol and this ended up increasing the use of controlled medication”, said Fábio.

According to the lawyer, Marilda sent a message to a friend, saying she was being stalked. The lawyer informed that this message would have been sent from the psychologist’s own house and not from the place where she told her friend she was. Fábio also said that, during a conversation, the delegate said that Marilda may have tried to create an alibi. She would have manipulated her day so as not to imply that she would attempt suicide.

“In a conversation with the chief, he told me that, because of the geographic location of the phone, when she texts a friend saying she was being stalked, she was already home. She also put the car in reverse, which she didn’t do, maybe to get into the trunk and for someone to pass by and not see her getting inside. She canceled an appointment with a patient, which she did not do. This should be reported in the delegate’s final report”, he said.

The lawyer said that the inquiry, so far, has 265 pages. In it, there is no evidence that Marilda has been assaulted and therefore there is no evidence that could incriminate anyone for murder.

One of the suspects in the crime was Marilda’s husband. He was heard and released by the Civil Police. According to the lawyer, there is nothing in the investigation that incriminates him.

“Due to the type of homicide, a girl who came from the interior of São Paulo to live in Minas, he is older than her, obviously the first person to be suspected is her husband, but what is in the investigation, so far, does not place him at any time as a suspect. He said he was in such a place and it was confirmed. It is not the conduct of those who commit the crime to chase the evidence. He has been collaborating until the present moment”, explained Fábio.

The Civil Police informed that the investigation was not concluded. They informed that they are awaiting the results of toxicological tests and the expertise, carried out at the IML in Belo Horizonte (MG). The Civil Police said that it will only pronounce itself after the investigation ends.

The body of Marilda Matias Ferreira dos Santos, 37, was found, on the morning of August 22, in the trunk of her car, in the Fátima II neighborhood, in Pouso Alegre (MG). The psychologist was found by her husband inside his own garage.

The house where the psychologist lived had no signs of breaking into, according to a Civil Police expert. She was found with her hands and feet tied, wearing a cyclist’s clothes and helmet, but without signs of violence, according to the Civil Police.

The psychologist’s body was buried in Bauru (SP), her hometown and where her family lives.

An inquiry was opened to investigate the case. Also according to the police, in a statement, the husband said that he was working on Saturday (August 21), at a farm in Careaçu, when he received a message from his wife saying that he would go on a bike ride. Later, when he got home, around 4 pm, he didn’t find his wife and thought she wouldn’t have arrived from the bike ride yet.

Hours later, as the woman had not appeared, the husband said that he started to look for her at the hospital and the police station. On Sunday morning, when he decided to look inside the car, he found his wife in the trunk and called the police. The husband was heard and released. His cell phone was handed over to the police.

The Civil Police also heard the testimonies of people close to the psychologist.

On August 30, police chief Renato Gavião pointed out that it was not possible to speak of “murder or suicide” of Marilda Matias Ferreira dos Santos.

“The victim was located with no signs of violence, no signs of scratches, no signs of injections or anything like that. The Civil Police, today, works with all the hypotheses, so we cannot talk about the crime of homicide, we cannot talk about suicide, until the conclusion of the investigation”, said the delegate.

On Monday (20), the case completed one month and still has no answers.