Leila Pereira is the only candidate and will be president of Palmeiras in December – 24/09/2021

Leila Pereira is the only candidate and will be sworn in in December as president of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. The first woman in 107 years of history to lead the club, she will also have two vice presidents, something also unprecedented.

The deadline for the registration of new plates closed at 6 pm this Friday (24). On Thursday, Mario Giannini, candidate chosen by Mustafá Contursi, withdrew from the election due to lack of unity between the opposition currents. Throughout the process, Luiz Pastore, Saverio Orlandi and Paulo Jussio, who signaled their intention to run, also dropped out.

Leila owns Crefisa and FAM, companies that have sponsored Palmeiras since 2015. Initially, Leila had Paulo Nobre and Mustafá as political allies, but broke up with both. Mauricio Galiotte now belongs to the same group as the businesswoman, who is married to José Roberto Lamacchia, a longtime member of the club.

It is not known whether Leila will withdraw from her duties at her companies. The new leader has already expressed a desire to keep Abel Ferreira as coach of the men’s team.

Paulo Buosi, current 1st vice president of Mauricio Galiotte, will continue in the role. The 2nd vice runner on the slate of the owner of Crefisa is Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero. The 3rd, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade. And Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia completes the slate, as 4th vice.

Tarso, Director of the Interior Department during the Paulo Nobre and Mauricio Galiotte administrations, is also very connected to Mancha Alviverde. His inclusion in the ticket is, in this way, a nod to the organized fans, allied with Leila, and also includes in the ballot the UVB (União Verde Branca), to which he is affiliated.

UVB is one of the most traditional groups of the club, created in 1995 and headed by Wlademir Pescarmona, having as one of its members the former president Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo.

The two women who are part of the ticket are very active in the club. Maria Tereza Bellangero is the statutory director of Patinação, a department with a lot of tradition at the club, due to the strong hockey teams and the traditional alviverde figure skating show “Periquitos em Revista”. Neive, on the other hand, is a member of the COF, a kind of “senate” of Palmeiras.