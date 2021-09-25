Leila Pereira is the only one to sign up to be the club’s president

Leila Pereira is one step away from becoming president of palm trees. With the end of the deadline for the registration of candidates for the election for the highest position in the club this Friday, the president of Crefisa will compete with a single slate in the election scheduled for November.

The opposition of the alviverde team has shown to be fragmented in recent weeks and no aspiring candidate has been successful in trying to garner the joint support of various sectors that would face Leila.

It is worth noting that the president of the sponsors of Palmeiras will have to go through the club’s bureaucratic rites to have her inauguration confirmed. At first, your name needs to be approved by 15% of the Deliberative Council. Next, Leila needs a vote of more than 50% at the General Meeting of Partners, which takes place in November.

When elected for the first time in 2016, Maurício Galiotte ran with a single slate. At the time, the current president of Palmeiras obtained 1,639 of the 1,733 total votes, while only 94 partners voted null, and was named as a replacement for Paulo Nobre.

Last Thursday, businessman Mario Giannini announced that he has given up running in the election. According to the advisor, it was not possible “to overcome programmatic and personal disagreements to, as a group, defend Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras from the threat of becoming property of the candidate and sponsor.”

The opposition has never hidden its concern about the conflict of interests that can be seen from the moment Leila assumes the presidency of Palmeiras, as the councilor also commands the sponsors that drive the club’s finances.