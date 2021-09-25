Lenin Franco details operation to return Botafogo fans to Nilton Santos and wants to avoid losses

A calm return to have the release of even more people in the future. That’s how the Botafogo thinks and puts into practice the thinking for the match against the Sampaio Correa, on Sunday, by the Series B of Brasileirão, the first with an audience in the Stadium Nilton saints since the beginning of the pandemic.

In an interview with “Botafogo TV” this Friday, the business director of Alvinegro, Lenin Franco, explained that the price of tickets (R$ 160 full and R$ 80 half) was designed to avoid financial losses and also to contemplate the partner-fans. (See here the full service for departure)

– Getting to this test-event format was a challenge. The stadium has been out of operation for almost two years (with fans). We had a lot to do. We want the fans back but we don’t want a loss, when you open the stadium there is a high operating cost. We carried out an exercise to be able to reach a point of balance between price and number of public, and do a behind-the-scenes work going to the Health Department to understand the criteria necessary to carry out the events. Members will have benefits, with good discounts. The exams need to be carried out and from there we can have this event in a safe way – he said.

The manager predicts that, based on a possible success with this test event, the trend is that more people will be released at the Nilton Santos Stadium to watch Botafogo’s games in loco. Against Sampaio Corrêa, 4,999 tickets will be sold.

– There are several rules that we need to follow. You don’t need a card for the game, your ticket will be your access, obviously meeting the requirements for exams and vaccinations. Then we’ll be able to make a safe event and have the long-awaited fan feedback. But in a calm, prudent way, so that in other games we can do it in a broader way, serving more fans. We will not have physical box office, it will be all online – he completed.