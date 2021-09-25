Lewis Hamilton ‘runs over’ mechanic in Formula 1 training; watch the video | More Sports

reproduction Lewis Hamilton

In preparation for the Russian GP

in Formula 1,

which will take place on Sunday (26), Lewis Hamilton

ended the day of free practice in second place at the Sochi Autodrome, however, what attracted the most attention was not his good performance, but the fact that accidentally the British driver ended up “running over” a Mercedes mechanic on his way back to the pit. See the video below:



The pilot immediately apologized on the team radio and asked if the boy was alright.

“Sorry about that. Is he okay?” Lewis asked.

“Affirmative. He’s fine,” replied the team.

Hamilton used social media to comment on what happened, and once again apologize.

“I think this is the first time I’ve run over a mechanic in 14 years. My heart was in my mouth, I was so worried. Luckily he was fine, very brave to stand in front of the car like that. We all make mistakes, yeah part of the journey, but it’s how we get back from them that matters most,” Lewis said.

Hamilton remains in contention for the world title this season. The British driver is in second place, with 221.5 points. In the lead is the Dutchman Max Verstappen, from RBR, who has 226.5 points.