Libertadores rival coach plans ways to reverse the score against Flamengo | Flamengo



Fabián Bustos plans ways to reverse the score against Flamengo – Photo: Disclosure

Fabián Bustos plans ways to reverse the score against FlamengoPhoto: Disclosure

Published 9/24/2021 5:04 PM

Rio – This Friday (24), the coach of Barcelona-EQU was interviewed on “SporTV Selection”, and commented on the performance of the Ecuadorian team in the 2-0 defeat by Flamengo, at Maracanã, in the first leg of the semifinal of the Liberadores. In addition, he highlighted that he sees ways to reverse the score in the game back.

“First of all I want to grace Maestro Júnior, I grew up watching you play, it’s an honor to speak here. At home, we feel better and we can do something similar, press high, use quick transitions, where it looks like we can win… We’ll have to match the strength with a team that is much superior, mainly in names,” said Fabián Bustos, at Seleção SporTV.

“The reality is that in 11 x 11, we talked a lot to the players that we lost a starter for us, that we had a good first half, especially the first five minutes, but we would do something similar, because Flamengo, with a lot of space, attacks strong, we would have to make a perfect game defensively. We couldn’t lose possession of the ball,” he concluded.