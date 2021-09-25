Linda Evangelista seeks compensation of US$ 50 million after unsuccessful cryolipolysis – Zoeira

The model Linda Evangelista revealed that he must sue the place where he performed a cryolipolysis, asking for US$ 50 million for negligence, false advertising and lack of warning about possible side effects of the cosmetic procedure.

Famous in the 1990s, Linda revealed last Wednesday (22), that she was “brutally disfigured” as a result of an unsuccessful aesthetic procedure performed more than five years ago.

Aesthetic procedure in Linda Evangelista

In a report on Instagram, the supermodel revealed that the procedure, done with the intention of reducing the fat cells, made them increase, leaving the model “permanently deformed” even after two painful corrective surgeries.

The side effect is called Paradoxal Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) — a kind of hardened area of ​​localized fat. “PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it also sent me into a cycle of deep depression, deep sadness and the depths of self-loathing,” he lamented.

Cryolipolysis

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), a cryolipolysis it is a non-invasive, no-cut cosmetic procedure that reduces layers of fat in difficult areas such as the abdomen, inner thighs and back.

Cryolipolysis only attacks fat cells in the application region using controlled cooling technology, which treats the area without damaging surrounding tissue. The device used has suction cups, and the applicator chosen depends on the amount of fat and the chosen body area.

Subtitle: Linda Evangelista shared runways and photo shoots with models such as Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford Photograph: playback/Instagram; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Depending on the entity, a single procedure can reduce 25% fat, and the result can be noticed in two to three months – period in which another procedure can be done in the same place.

SBD indicates that contraindications are minimal, such as hernia and urticaria, and the procedure can be performed by people with diabetes and heart disease.