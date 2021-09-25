LineageOS 18.1 is compatible with over 5 cell phones from brands such as Motorola and Redmi

This Friday (24), LineageOS received compatibility with five more cell phone models, enriching its already large list of compatible devices. More devices from Motorola, Redmi and Google can now run LineageOS 18.1, based on Android 11, and enjoy extended custom ROM support.

Check out the list of devices included in the LineageOS 18.1 support list today:

LineageOS

Whether by preference or lack of support from the manufacturer itself, migrating to LineageOS is an excellent alternative. The system is powered by contributions from the community itself while centralizing versions on a single page, easy to find and keep an eye on.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

However, the installation process is quite complex, so it’s good to keep this in mind before switching to the custom ROM. The LineageOS official support page itself has indications on how the process should be done, but it’s good to research the subject carefully to avoid headaches.

LineageOS updates are usually slow to come out, so it won’t be the first to switch to Android 12, for example. However, the group’s commitment guarantees that the packages will eventually be released and, over time, reach more devices. Currently, LineageOS 18.1 is compatible with more than 70 Android phone models.

Source: XDA Developers